The Fate of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Sealed at Netflix

Whenever fans get to the end of a season of a Netflix show, there are concerns about cancellation. That’s especially the case when a show gets past the first two seasons, and costs go up exponentially. So, it’s not surprising that fears were high for “Nobody Wants This.”

There is some great news. Netflix has said “I do” to Joanne and Noah’s relationship. “Nobody Wants This” Season 4 is officially happening, and now eyes are on when the episodes will arrive.

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 4 Is Happening

Netflix Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 304 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2026

Netflix announced the decision via Tudum, reminding everyone that there is a lot to celebrate. Joanne and Noah surprised all with a beach wedding, taking place when Joanne’s mikvah was set to finalize her conversion to Judaism.

However, the drama isn’t yet over. Sure, the two are married in the eyes of God, but there are plenty of people out there who don’t think they’re the perfect match for each other. Showrunner Jenni Konner confirmed that the surprise wedding is going to create some tension and drama, as people find out the truth when they return from Malibu.

While “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Texas-based spinoff has recently made the news for having to move out of California, that’s not the case with the Netflix series. It will continue to film in its home city of Los Angeles, and the fourth season will see Joanne and Noah continue to navigate the pushback against their relationship. Now they’re married, it’s going to be much harder for people to tear them apart.

If any couple can work past the negative Nancys, it’s going to be Joanne and Noah. They already made a firm commitment to each other at the end of the second season, and they dealt with the questions pushed toward them as they moved in together. The biggest hurdle is going to be getting over all those who feel like they’ve missed out by not being at the wedding.

It’s not just their drama that will continue to develop, though. At the end of “Nobody Wants This” Season 3, Esther learned that her estranged husband, Sasha, hooked up with Morgan while they were in New York. Considering they’re estranged, that shouldn’t be a problem, right? Well, Sasha hooked up with Esther the day before Morgan, and now Morgan has found that out.

When Will ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 4 Premiere on Netflix?

Netflix Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 310 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

It took around a year for “Nobody Wants This” Season 3 to come out after its second season success. That was after around 13 months between the first two seasons. With such an early renewal for the fourth season (compared to many other shows) and the fact that there’s no as much CGI compared to fantasy and sci-fi shows, it’s possible that Netflix can keep this going.

Netflix is yet to confirm when the fourth season could potentially premiere, but we’re looking at October 2027. This will depend on filming schedules. The renewal was always the first stage in getting everyone back to work to keep the wait as short as possible.