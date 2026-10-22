‘The Watcher’ Season 2 Adds 4 More to the Cast, Including ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Riverdale’ Stars

Ever since “The Watcher” was renewed for a second season, all eyes have been on any sort of movement. This Ryan Murphy series was renewed in 2022, shortly after the first season — which was supposed to be a limited series — dropped. Then there were crickets.

Four years later, movement has finally been spotted. Production will begin this fall, and that’s led to four joining the cast, including stars from “Riverdale” and “Wednesday.”

Who Is Joining ‘The Watcher’ Season 2?

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Madelaine Petsch attends V Of BTS Celebrates TIRTIR’s “Radiate In Red” Campaign on November 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Madelaine Petsch is one of the bigger names joining the Ryan Murphy series, and it comes off the back of her being on one of his other shows: “American Horror Story.” However, most people will remember her from “Riverdale,” where she played Cheryl Blossom. She has also led the last three “Strangers” movies, so thrilling horror is something in her wheelhouse.

Owen Painter will also join, and fans will know him best from the Netflix series “Wednesday.” He plays Isaac Night, also known as Slurp, thanks to Pugsley Addams. Like Petsch, he also has a connection to Murphy, as he has recently starred in “The Shards” on Hulu.

Evan Adams and Quintessa Swindell will also join the cast of “The Watcher” Season 2. So far, all details on the role have been kept under wraps, but this second season is slated to include a college fraternity subplot, and judging by the ages of the four new cast members, they’re part of that.

Who Will Return from ‘The Watcher’ Season 1?

Getty ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Naomi Watts speaks on stage at the ZFF Masters during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival at Arena 4 on September 27, 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images for ZFF)

Of course, eyes are on who will be back from the first season. It doesn’t sound like this is turning into an anthology series, so the majority of the core cast is slated to come back. Naomi Watts will return, as well as recently being elevated to executive producer.

She will be joined by Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Isabel Gravitt. Surprisingly, Luke David Blumm isn’t returning. He played the son of Nora and Dean, Carter, during the first season. There isn’t a reason given for him not returning, so hopefully, an answer will be given in the narrative of the story, rather than characters just forgetting that he was there!

The first season was based on a New York Magazine article “The Haunting of a Dream House” by Reeves Wiedeman, following a family moving into what is supposed to be their dream home. However, it turns into a nightmare when they start getting ominous letters from “The Watcher.” The first season left things open for the Brannock family to face another mystery, as the true identity of the stalker was never revealed. It’s because of this fans called for a second season in the first place.

Filming will start in New York in the fall, and is slated to run until March 9, 2027. This could offer a possible 2027 release date toward the end of the year, but it’s more likely to be 2028 with how far ahead Netflix plans things. Ian Brennan has officially taken over showrunner duties for this upcoming season, but Murphy is back as an executive producer.