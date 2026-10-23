‘The Gentlemen’ Casting Shakeup Reveals Meghan Markle Update, ‘Lord of the Rings’ Reunion & More

Netflix has just announced that “The Gentlemen” has started production on Season 3.

With the previous season taking the action from England to Italy, the upcoming season fill bring the series even farther afield, with filming set to take place in the U.K. and Morocco.

Along with the announcement that production has commenced comes some big casting news about the upcoming season.

According to Netflix, the casting shakeup for Season 3 reveals a big update about some previous reports indicating that Meghan Markle would be reviving her acting career in the upcoming season of the Netflix smash.

No Royal Comeback

Getty Meghan Markle

The Netflix announcement, which arrived Friday, October 23, reveals all the new and returning cast members for Season 3 — and the Duchess of Sussex is not among them.

Back in August, reports emerged claiming that the wife of Prince Harry — who hasn’t acted onscreen since her stint on “Suits” came to an end in 2018 — was in discussions for a role in “The Gentlemen.”

Subsequent reports, however, indicated that response to Duchess Meghan joining the show had been widely negative, which ultimately led producers to break off discussions. Those reports, of course, were purely speculative, as there had there had been no official statements from either Netflix nor the Sussexes.

When asked about those reports, star Theo James — who plays aristocrat-turned-gangster Eddie Horniman — shared a dismissive response.

“No, I think that was mainly a lot of hot air,” he told Town & Country. “At the moment, we’re just trying to get as many eyes on season two, and then Season 3 will happen soon. But in terms of story, we have the overarching ambition of where we’re going to go. We’re going to expand the world, go to different countries. But in terms of the minutiae, I mean, it’s still very much up in the air.”

However, Netflix’s announcement reveals that Season 3 will be a treat for fans of the “Lord of the Rings” movies, given that two of that franchise’s stars will be reuniting for “The Gentlemen.”

Elijah Wood & Orlando Bloom Join the Cast

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Among the new cast members are “LOTR” alums Elijah Wood (who famously played heroic Hobbit Frodo Baggins) and Orlando Bloom (Elven archer Legolas).

In addition, the third season has also added Robert Carlyle (“Lind of Duty”), Dexter Fletcher (“Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”) and Bruna Marquezine (“Blue Beetle”), along with Ed Speleers (“The Lady”), Saffron Burrows (“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”) and Bugzy Malone (“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”).

Returning cast includes Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Benjamin Clementine and Maya Jama.

‘Pushing the Boundaries’

Per the Netflix announcement, the third season will follow Eddie (James) and Susie (Scodelario) as they “embark upon their most audacious project yet: building a casino in the Middle East. But with danger lurking around every corner, has the Duke’s unchecked ambition finally gone too far?”

“The ambition of ‘The Gentlemen’ has accelerated, the world has expanded and the consequences carry weight,” says series producer Guy Ritchie. “A third season felt inevitable, and I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further.”