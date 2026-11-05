‘Dance Moms’ Stars Chloe Lukasiak and Kendall Vertes Reflect on Growing Up in the Spotlight

Former “Dance Moms” stars Chloe Lukasiak and Kendall Vertes reunited to discuss their childhood experiences on the reality series and how those years continue to influence their lives.

During an episode of “The Dance Moms Reunion You Didn’t See,” released by Unwell, the two former castmates revisited memorable moments from the show and shared stories that never made it to television.

While they acknowledged the challenges of growing up under intense pressure, both expressed gratitude for the opportunities the series gave them.

They also discussed how their experiences shaped their work ethic and competitive personalities as adults.

Chloe Lukasiak and Kendall Vertes Still Remember Abby Lee Miller’s Lessons

One of the first topics Lukasiak and Vertes discussed was the lasting influence of their former dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller.

“Second is the first to lose,” Vertes recalled, repeating one of Miller’s memorable sayings.

Although Vertes admitted she does not necessarily agree with the message today, she explained that it still comes to mind whenever she finishes second in something.

Lukasiak related to that experience, explaining that she also catches herself following rules she learned as a child.

The former dancers joked about how their years of training affected everything from their posture to their everyday habits.

Both also acknowledged that their competitive personalities have stayed with them.

Vertes explained that even when there is no prize involved, she still enjoys winning.

Getty The cast of “Dance Moms.”

The Former ‘Dance Moms’ Stars Discuss Their Childhood Work Schedules

Lukasiak and Vertes also reflected on how demanding their childhood schedules were while filming the reality series.

Vertes explained that she began working at eight years old and spent much of her childhood balancing school with professional dance.

“We were working two full-time jobs,” she said, referring to their education and television responsibilities.

The dancers recalled attending lessons with a tutor while filming alongside other girls who were in different grades.

They sometimes helped each other complete their schoolwork.

Despite those challenges, Vertes said she appreciates the flexibility she has in her career today.

Lukasiak and Vertes agreed that their experiences helped develop their work ethic, even if they sometimes feel ready to slow down after working for so many years.

Chloe Lukasiak Shares a Funny Behind-the-Scenes Memory

The conversation also included a story Lukasiak had not previously shared publicly.

She recalled attempting to prank the mothers by leaving scary music playing in their dressing room during a competition.

However, the prank took an unexpected turn when a major argument broke out.

Lukasiak became worried that the music would interfere with the producers’ ability to use the footage.

She also realized she had left her phone behind and could not retrieve it while the argument continued.

Looking back, both dancers laughed about how seriously they worried about production details at such young ages.

When asked whether she would change her experience on “Dance Moms,” Vertes said she would not.

“I’m super super grateful for it. It gave me my life now and I love my life,” she explained.

Although both women recognized the pressures they experienced, their conversation showed that they can now revisit those memories with a different perspective.