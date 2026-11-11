Bobbi Althoff Says The Online Hate Has Finally Started To Fade

Bobbi Althoff says the internet finally feels a little less hostile. The 29-year-old podcaster and cast member of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” says she has noticed a major shift in the way people respond to her online after years of intense criticism.

“It’s really refreshing,” Althoff told People, explaining that she has received far less hate since joining the Hulu reality series. The change is significant for someone whose rapid rise to mainstream fame in 2023 was followed by backlash, rumors and increasingly personal attacks.

Bobbi Althoff Says The Online Backlash Has Finally Eased

Getty Bobbi Althoff at the People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Althoff spoke about the change alongside “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” castmates McCall DaPron and Jordan McClanahan. After years of being criticized online, she said the relative calm has been noticeable.

“I’ve had five years of people saying mean things about me,” she said, joking that she feels as though she has already served her time when it comes to internet hate. Althoff began posting parenting and pregnancy content on TikTok in 2021, years before her celebrity interviews turned her into a much bigger online personality.

She also said she has learned not to treat every negative headline or social media pile-on as something permanent. She recalled how damaging criticism once felt in the moment, only to realize later that public attention usually moves on.

That experience has made her more comfortable advising her new castmates about handling online reactions. “You just have to weather the storm,” she said, noting that even intense backlash eventually passes.

Her Viral Drake Interview Changed Everything

Althoff’s relationship with online criticism became much more intense after she went viral in 2023. She had already built an audience on TikTok with deadpan parenting content, but her profile exploded after Drake appeared on “The Really Good Podcast.”

The interview stood out because of its intentionally uncomfortable tone, with Althoff barely reacting to one of the biggest rappers in the world while the two traded dry remarks from a bed.

The episode became a massive viral moment and helped propel Althoff into a string of high-profile interviews with guests including Lil Yachty, Offset and Mark Cuban.

But the sudden success also generated suspicion about how she had gained access to major celebrities so quickly. Rolling Stone later noted that Althoff faced frequent, and often sexist, speculation about how she was securing those interviews.

The backlash intensified after the Drake episode disappeared from her podcast and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. With little public explanation at the time, online users began speculating about what had happened between them.

Divorce Rumors And Personal Attacks Made The Backlash Worse

The speculation around Drake collided with another major change in Althoff’s personal life. She and then-husband Cory Althoff separated in July 2023, around the same period that her podcast career was taking off.

Cory filed for divorce in February 2024, and the split was finalized in August 2024. Because the marriage ended so close to Althoff’s viral Drake interview, online rumors quickly connected the two events.

Althoff repeatedly denied claims that she had an affair with Drake or other podcast guests. When she and Drake reunited for her new podcast, “Not This Again,” in 2025, she acknowledged how much those rumors had affected her.

“I think I let a lot of those comments influence me when that interview happened, to be like, ‘Oh maybe this was the end of my life,’” she said during their reunion conversation.

Althoff was also subjected to criticism over her appearance. In 2024, she responded after people accused her of having extensive cosmetic work done, explaining that she had only received lip filler and that changes in her face were partly due to gaining about 20 pounds after she stopped breastfeeding.

She also became the target of a sexually explicit AI-generated deepfake that went viral on X in February 2024. Althoff publicly confirmed that the video was fake and AI-generated.

Bobbi Althoff Says She Has Learned To Let The Storm Pass

Getty AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Bobbi Althoff attends the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford Live at SXSW at Fairmont Palm Park, Fairmont Hotel on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Althoff’s latest comments suggest she now views online backlash differently than she did during the height of her sudden fame. Her reconciliation with Drake also cleared up some of the mystery surrounding their 2023 fallout.

During their 2025 reunion, Drake denied ever hating Althoff and said a disagreement following one of his concerts contributed to their falling out.

Althoff also pushed back against the idea that the original Drake interview had ruined her life, saying in hindsight that it was “probably the best thing” that happened to her and her children.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 4: (L-R) Madison Bontempo, Lauren Smith, Mariah Smith, McCall DaPron, Jordan McClanahan, Bobbi Althoff, Aspyn Ovard, Ashleigh Pease, Avery Woods, and Rachel Smith at SiriusXM Studios on November 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kelly Balch/Getty Images)

Now, she is entering another highly visible chapter as part of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County”, which premieres November 12. This time, however, Althoff says she feels better prepared for whatever attention comes with it.