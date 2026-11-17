The Season 5 cast of “The Traitors” is already sharing how they plan to approach the competition, and several contestants appear ready to put themselves first.

On November 17, Peacock released a new video titled “The Traitors US | Season 5 Meet the Competition,” introducing the 23 celebrities and reality television personalities competing in the upcoming season.

The video features contestants discussing loyalty, deception and their determination to win, offering viewers an early look at the different personalities entering the castle.

‘The Traitors’ Season 5 Contestants Share Their Approach to the Game

The new video highlights several contestants who appear comfortable with the strategic side of “The Traitors.”

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, makes it clear that building friendships isn’t her main priority.

“Everyone wants to be popular, but I just want to be the last man standing,” Chenoweth says.

Actor Dom Monaghan acknowledges that deception is part of the competition, explaining, “Well, we all lie. It’s not personal. It’s just business.”

Other contestants express similar attitudes toward the game.

“I am loyal to no one,” RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bianca Del Rio declares, while another player says they plan to remain loyal only to themselves inside the castle.

The comments suggest that some competitors are preparing to prioritize their individual games rather than relying entirely on alliances.

However, not everyone appears equally confident about keeping their strategy quiet.

Reality star and actress Whitney Leavitt admits that having a loud personality could become a disadvantage during the competition.

The different approaches could make for an interesting mix as the players attempt to determine whom they can trust.

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‘The Traitors’ Season 5 Cast Includes Reality TV Veterans and New Competitors

Peacock confirmed that Season 5 will feature 23 contestants from different areas of entertainment, sports and reality television.

The lineup includes “Survivor” players Michele Fitzgerald and Q Burdette, “Big Brother” winner Jag Bains and “The Challenge” veteran Rachel Robinson.

Several familiar Bravo personalities are also competing, including Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant, Bronwyn Newport and Craig Conover.

Other contestants include Taylor Hale, JaNa Craig, Joey Graziadei, and Cody Simpson.

The mix of experienced reality competitors and celebrities from other backgrounds could create different approaches to the show’s social and strategic challenges.

While some players have previously competed in elimination-based reality shows, others will be entering this type of competition with less experience.

CBS Taylor Hale co-hosts “Big Brother” companion show “Big Brother: Unlocked” alongside Derrick Levasseur.

Alan Cumming Welcomes Another Season of Deception

Host Alan Cumming also appears in the new promotional video, introducing the season with a musical theme.

“Let the chorus of chaos begin!” he announces.

The preview includes several comments about deception, with one contestant joking that they would be willing to lie for the chance to win more than $200,000.

According to Peacock’s official description, contestants will once again complete missions to build a prize fund while attempting to identify the Traitors hidden among the Faithful.

The Faithful must eliminate the Traitors to share the money, while any Traitors remaining at the end can claim the prize.

With contestants already discussing their willingness to deceive one another, the new video offers an early glimpse at the personalities and strategies that could shape Season 5.