Taylor Hale Reveals Why She Turned Down ‘The Traitors’ Before Finally Joining the Show

Taylor Hale is preparing for another reality television competition, but her journey to joining “The Traitors” took longer than fans might expect.

The “Big Brother” Season 24 winner revealed that she had received invitations to compete on “The Traitors” for several seasons before finally accepting.

Speaking with Kempire on “The Throne Room,” Hale explained how her commitments to “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race” influenced her decision to wait for the right opportunity.

Now, after filming “The Traitors,” Hale is looking forward to showing viewers another side of herself as a competitor.

Taylor Hale Explains Why She Waited to Join ‘The Traitors’

Hale revealed that producers had been interested in bringing her onto “The Traitors” since Season 2.

However, she couldn’t immediately accept because of her contract following her historic “Big Brother” victory.

According to Hale, her agreement with “Big Brother” included a two-year exclusivity period, which prevented her from joining Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Traitors.”

Once that restriction ended, another opportunity came along.

Hale explained that she was negotiating a contract for “The Traitors” when she received an invitation to compete on “The Amazing Race.”

Rather than immediately choosing “The Traitors,” she considered which opportunity might be harder to pursue later.

“I don’t think Amazing Race is going to come around again,” Hale recalled thinking.

She ultimately chose “The Amazing Race” and asked “The Traitors” producers to keep her in mind for the following year.

Her decision worked out, as she eventually received another invitation to join the competition.

CBS Taylor Hale on “Big Brother” 24

Taylor Hale Reflects on Her Reality Television Career

Hale also discussed how much her career has changed since winning “Big Brother.”

Before appearing on the competition series, she held the title of Miss Michigan USA and hoped to pursue a career in broadcast journalism and entertainment news.

She explained that her pageant experience helped prepare her for the public attention that came with reality television.

Hale has since continued working with the “Big Brother” franchise, including hosting “Big Brother Unlocked.”

She expressed gratitude for the opportunities she has received while emphasizing the importance of exploring different areas of entertainment.

Rather than focusing entirely on one television franchise, Hale wants to continue building a career that allows her to pursue different interests.

Taylor Hale Looks Ahead to Her Next Competition

Although Hale has already experienced success on multiple competition shows, she remains excited about her upcoming appearance on “The Traitors.”

She revealed that she knew fellow “Big Brother” winner Jag Bains before filming and had previously met contestants from “Survivor,” including Michele Fitzgerald and Q Burdette.

Hale avoided revealing details about what happened during filming, keeping the show’s surprises intact.

When Kempire asked about her relationship with Bains, she encouraged viewers to watch the season to find out more.

For Hale, joining “The Traitors” marks another opportunity to challenge herself while continuing to grow beyond the show that first introduced her to many reality television fans.