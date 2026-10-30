‘Big Brother 28’ Stars Drew Campbell and Melody Reveal Details of Their First New York Date

“Big Brother 28” stars Drew Campbell and Melody Morris are sharing new details about their first date outside the house, including a trip to New York City and their thoughts on spending time together without cameras.

During their latest “Melodrew BB28 Rewatch” livestream on Ramble, the pair revisited Episode 15 before answering fan questions about their recent outing.

The former houseguests revealed that they traveled to New York after attending a Ramble event in Washington, D.C., where they met several familiar faces from reality television.

Although their visit lasted less than 24 hours, they made time to explore the city together.

Paramount Drew Campbell, Mallory Aurichio, Melody Morris, and Barrett Pfeiffer for “Big Brother” Season 28

Drew Campbell and Melody Share Their New York Adventure

During the livestream, Melody explained that she had never visited New York City before their trip.

After receiving an invitation to visit, she decided to bring Campbell along.

The two stayed near Times Square, explored the neighborhood and enjoyed seeing the city together.

Campbell recalled walking around Times Square and joking about Melody wearing sandals during their sightseeing adventure.

Their outing also included a ferry ride to see the Statue of Liberty.

The weather added an unexpected challenge, with both recalling the strong winds during their boat trip.

Campbell joked that he had to make sure Melody did not blow away while they took pictures.

Despite the windy conditions, both described the experience as enjoyable.

“The date was fun. I had a good time,” Campbell shared.

‘Big Brother 28’ Pair Discuss Their Relationship Status

Fans also wanted to know whether their New York outing marked the beginning of a romantic relationship.

The pair clarified that they are not currently dating, although they acknowledged that the trip included some romantic moments.

When Campbell asked Melody whether she considered their outing romantic, she gave it a playful rating.

“I give it six out of 10,” she said.

They agreed that the experience combined romantic moments with their usual humor and friendship.

“It was cool to be outside the house and hang out with no cameras,” Melody explained.

She added that spending time together away from filming allowed them to enjoy their familiar dynamic in a different setting.

The two also revealed that they regularly speak on the phone, although Campbell prefers calls over FaceTime.

Their conversation eventually turned toward what a second date might involve.

Campbell asked Melody what activity she would enjoy if they planned another outing together.

She suggested roller skating, explaining that she enjoys visiting skating rinks.

The pair continued exchanging playful ideas, including a possible helicopter ride.

They also shared plans to continue their weekly “Big Brother 28” rewatch livestreams.

Their next episode will feature fellow houseguest Mallerie, who will join them in person to revisit another memorable installment.

Fans will have an opportunity to vote on which episode the group watches.

For Campbell and Melody, the livestream series offers another way to reconnect, share behind-the-scenes memories and continue interacting with viewers after their season.