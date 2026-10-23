‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Campbell Reveals the Secret Joke Behind His Tool Shed Alliance

“Big Brother 28” finalist Drew Campbell is sharing a hilarious behind-the-scenes detail about one of his most recognizable alliances.

During an Oct. 21 appearance on “The Paulie & Dev Show,” hosted by Paulie Calafiore and Devin Walker, Campbell revealed that the Tool Shed alliance had a secret meaning his fellow houseguests may not have fully understood.

The 22-year-old explained that he intentionally gave the group a name that doubled as a playful joke about its members.

Campbell also reflected on his love of old-school “Big Brother” strategy and how his sense of humor influenced his approach to the competition.

His revelations offered another perspective on the gameplay that helped him reach the final three.

Drew Campbell Explains the Real Meaning of the Tool Shed Alliance

While discussing the alliance with Calafiore and Walker, Campbell revealed that he had planned the name before entering the “Big Brother” house.

His original idea involved recruiting strong competitors and calling the group the Tool Shed.

However, the name carried more than one meaning.

“I told my friends before I go in, I’m like, I’m going to get the biggest like competition beast who maybe aren’t the brightest tools in the shed,” Campbell explained.

He added that he found the idea of giving an alliance a secretly humorous name especially entertaining.

According to Campbell, the other members embraced the name without necessarily recognizing his original joke.

He recalled hearing his allies enthusiastically support the group while he privately enjoyed the double meaning.

Despite the teasing, Campbell emphasized that he genuinely liked his fellow alliance members.

His explanation left both hosts laughing, with Walker appreciating the additional context behind the group’s name.

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28

Drew Campbell Says He Wanted to Bring Back Old-School ‘Big Brother’

Campbell also discussed his approach to the game and why he enjoyed embracing unpredictable strategies.

The finalist said one of his favorite compliments after leaving the house was hearing that he had brought old-school “Big Brother” back.

Rather than concentrating on pleasing every viewer, Campbell wanted to play authentically and take chances.

He explained that his relaxed personality helped him navigate tense situations without becoming overwhelmed.

Calafiore praised that approach, noting that Campbell embraced the mischievous side of classic gameplay without relying on unnecessarily personal attacks.

Campbell also revealed that his decision to work with returning players was intentional.

As a longtime fan, he understood that experienced contestants could provide valuable protection and information.

He specifically cited Ian Terry’s strategy alongside Dan Gheesling during “Big Brother 14” as an inspiration.

Drew Campbell Praises Rick Devens’ Winning Game

Although Campbell came close to reaching the final two, he spoke positively about winner Rick Devens.

He credited Devens with combining strong competition performances and an effective social game.

Campbell also revealed that their similar senses of humor helped them connect inside the house.

“He like is the funniest person in that house,” Campbell said.

The finalist explained that he enjoyed making Devens laugh and appreciated the energy he brought to the competition.

Looking back, Campbell acknowledged that Devens made a smart decision by eliminating him before the final vote.

His interview demonstrated that Campbell approached the season with a combination of strategic preparation, competitive ambition and humor.

For fans who followed his journey, the Tool Shed revelation offered one more example of how much fun he had playing the game he grew up watching.