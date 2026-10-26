‘Big Brother 29’: Will the Cast Be Newbies or More ‘Survivor’ Stars?

The possibilities for casting have grown since Cirie Fields of “Survivor” entered the Big Brother house. But could fans of the competition expect castaways to try to avoid eviction next season? Executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan teased what’s possible for “Big Brother 29.”

‘Big Brother 29’ Producers Say Returning Players Must Align with the Theme

Play

“Big Brother 28” crowned its first “Survivor” castaway with Rick Devens. The season was a ratings success, with it rising 10 percent this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But does this mean we’ll get a repeat of “reality icons” competing next year?

“The truth is, it’s been a success,” Grodner told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s been really, really fun to watch. It certainly helped jump-start the conversation of the summer to have it. So it’s been successful.” However, it’s not a done deal that next season will be the same.

“Does it mean that it’s gonna happen every time?” she continued. “I don’t know. I think it just depends on the creative of that season. But there’s no doubt that it’s been a positive.”

Meehan said they’ll start planning in February. The theme is also a major part of that decision.

“We thought time travel was a good reason to bring people back,” the producer said. “Because you go back in time, and that made sense.”

Meehan ended the interview saying returning players won’t be involved every season. Season 28 had returning players host competitions and participate in twists too. The season also celebrated its 1,000th episode with more blasts from the past in the audience and accepted fan-voted awards on stage.

Devens, Angela Murray, and Dee Valladares were the only ones who could win the first Head of Household competition for season 28. They were the first houseguests who entered the Time Capsule for the chance to gain a punishment or power. It’s unclear if production will adjust or keep the same twists if we get a similar season.

Will Britney Haynes Return to ‘Big Brother’ a Fourth Time?

CBS Britney Haynes

Britney Haynes first entered the Big Brother house in season 12. The real estate agent gained fans through her funny diary room sessions and strategy. She continues to react to new seasons and has revealed whether she’d play the game again.

“I would do ‘Big Brother’ if they came up with like a condensed format for it,” Haynes said on “Where’s My Spin-Off?” The mother of three daughters doesn’t want to spend a long time away from home. “I always say 30 days is kind of my max,” she said.

Season 28 lasted 87 days. Haynes placed fourth in “Big Brother 12,” then returned for season 14. That season was full of returning players, and she placed eighth. Haynes last entered the house for “Big Brother: Reindeer Games,” where she placed fifth. It’s unclear whether the holiday version of the series will return.

Familiar faces might excite fans, but they also sparked controversy. Fans and houseguests talked about the obvious advantages the reality icons had throughout the season.