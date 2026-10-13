‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Campbell Reveals the Personal Reason He Joined the Show

“Big Brother 28” finalist Drew Campbell entered the house hoping to make an impression, but his biggest motivation came from someone watching at home: his mother.

During an episode of “Death, Taxes, and Bananas,” Campbell told host Johnny Bananas that his mother learned English partly through watching American reality television, including “Big Brother.”

For Campbell, competing on a show that played a role in his family’s life made his journey to the final three especially meaningful.

He also revealed that he initially expected viewers to dislike his unpredictable gameplay, making the positive response after the finale an unexpected bonus.

Drew Campbell Says His Mother Inspired His ‘Big Brother’ Journey

Campbell explained that reality television had been part of his household long before he became a contestant.

As a longtime fan of “Big Brother,” he grew up watching the competition series with a personal connection to its place in his mother’s life.

“My mom learned how to speak English watching Big Brother reality TV and the challenge and the real world,” Campbell told Bananas.

His mother’s enthusiasm for reality television also made his appearance on the podcast meaningful, since she was already a fan of Bananas.

Campbell described his experience as a full-circle moment. After growing up with the franchise, he eventually competed on it and survived until the final three.

“The main reason I wanted to go on was to go on for her, also for me, but mostly to make her proud,” he said.

He added that his mother was especially proud of his success and the encouragement he received from viewers.

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28

Campbell Didn’t Expect Such a Positive Reception

Campbell admitted that his behavior inside the house left him uncertain about how audiences would react.

At 22, he was the youngest contestant and initially believed his age would make him an early target.

Instead of playing quietly, Campbell embraced his energetic personality and tried to make every week count.

He frequently moved between conversations, gathered information and built relationships with returning players.

However, he worried that his willingness to stir things up might make him unpopular.

“I was such a problem in that house. No one’s rooting for me,” Campbell recalled thinking.

After leaving the competition, he discovered that many viewers appreciated his approach.

Bananas encouraged him to focus on that support rather than negative social media comments.

Drew Campbell Embraces His New Reality TV Experience

Campbell also discussed the adjustment from being an ordinary fan to becoming someone viewers recognize in public.

He recalled attending a “Challenge” Season 40 event before his “Big Brother” appearance, where Bananas took time to meet fans despite the event winding down.

Now that Campbell has experienced reality television from the contestant’s perspective, he appreciates those interactions even more.

He said fans have approached him for photographs since the finale, something he still finds surprising.

Rather than avoiding the attention, Campbell welcomes conversations with people who followed his season.

For someone who spent months surrounded by the same houseguests, meeting viewers has become another rewarding part of the experience.

His final-three finish may have introduced him to a wider audience, but Campbell’s comments made clear that earning his mother’s pride remains one of his favorite accomplishments.