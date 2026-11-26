Five years after making history on “Big Brother 23,” all six members of the Cookout came together to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Derek “Big D” Frazier, Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, Azah Awasum, Xavier Prather and Kyland Young reunited for a November 24 episode of the Heavy Crown Network.

The former houseguests caught up on their lives outside reality television, discussed their Thanksgiving traditions and reflected on what they were most grateful for this year.

Although the reunion included plenty of playful banter, the conversation took a more emotional turn when the former alliance members expressed how much their friendships mean to them.

The reunion began with each member introducing themselves and sharing what they have accomplished since appearing on “Big Brother.”

Mitchell discussed her upcoming appearance on “Destination X,” revealing that viewers will see her traveling through Europe in 2027.

Meanwhile, Awasum shared that she has expanded her career into writing and accomplished a personal fitness milestone by cycling 100 miles in one day.

Her former houseguests also praised her work organizing “Big Brother” premiere and finale parties, which have allowed them to connect with contestants from other seasons.

Chaddha shared an update on her medical training, explaining that she plans to spend Thanksgiving with her parents and sister in Chicago before returning to Baltimore for work at the hospital the following morning.

Although her schedule limits the amount of time she can spend with her family, Chaddha expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return home.

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‘Big Brother’ Stars Reveal Their Thanksgiving Traditions

The former houseguests also discussed what Thanksgiving typically looks like in their households.

Awasum explained that her family takes Thanksgiving particularly seriously and incorporates dishes from their cultural background into the holiday meal, including jerk-style turkey and chicken prepared with African spices.

Mitchell revealed that she prefers preparing baked chicken instead of turkey and makes separate versions of certain side dishes to accommodate her vegetarian father.

She explained that cooking at home helps her get into the holiday spirit.

“That’s actually the happiest time for me to cook if I’m home,” Mitchell said.

Meanwhile, Frazier shared that he typically prepares candied yams and hopes to improve his macaroni and cheese recipe.

Hannah Chaddha Shares Emotional Message With the Cookout

Toward the end of the reunion, Frazier asked everyone to share what they were most thankful for this year.

Chaddha took the opportunity to express her appreciation for the friendships she developed through “Big Brother.”

She explained that the Cookout members have become family to both her and her younger sister.

“My parents call you guys their TV daughters and sons,” Chaddha revealed.

She added that she and her sister would wholeheartedly trust any of the five former houseguests if they ever needed anything.

Chaddha also expressed gratitude for her family, her patients and the opportunity to pursue a meaningful career in medicine.

Although she described the past year as challenging, she was thankful that the group could come together and share another holiday celebration.

“Just thank you because you all mean so much to me,” she said.