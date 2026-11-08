‘Big Brother 28’ Finalist Taylor Brown Reveals How She Navigated the Game in RHAP Deep Dive

“Big Brother 28” finalist Taylor Brown is looking back at the decisions, alliances and unexpected challenges that shaped her journey through the house.

In a new strategy deep dive with RHAP‘s Taran Armstrong, Taylor discussed how she approached the competition, beginning with her arrival as an alternate and continuing through the final stages of the season.

The conversation covered her early struggles, the relationships she built and the moves she attempted while competing against other houseguests.

Taylor also explained how her childhood love of “Big Brother” influenced her approach to the game.

Taylor Brown Reveals How She Became a ‘Big Brother’ Fan

During the RHAP interview, Taylor recalled watching “Big Brother” when she was younger and becoming interested in the competition through former houseguests Britney and Rachel.

Those early memories helped inspire her interest in playing the game herself.

However, Taylor’s experience began differently than she originally expected.

She entered the house as an alternate, leaving her with little time to prepare for the relationships and strategies already developing around her.

The first week brought another challenge when she found herself on the nomination block.

Taylor explained that she immediately began approaching other houseguests about potential alliances while trying to establish trust.

She also discussed the difficulty of entering a game where some players had already started building connections.

Despite the early pressure, Taylor continued looking for opportunities to improve her position.

CBS Taylor Brown on ‘Big Brother 28’

Taylor Brown Discusses Her ‘Big Brother 28’ Alliance Strategy

Taylor and Armstrong revisited several alliances that influenced the season, including Red Corner, Crossovers, Toolshed and Mama’s Angels.

Taylor explained how she tried to build relationships across different groups rather than relying on one alliance.

That approach gave her opportunities to work with multiple players, but it also created challenges when loyalties shifted.

The interview explored how Dee’s first Head of Household victory gave the Icons an early advantage.

Taylor also discussed how concerns from Angela and Dee affected her position alongside LaLa.

Throughout the season, Taylor attempted to manage those relationships while avoiding becoming an immediate target.

She acknowledged that some of her alliance pitches did not develop as planned, particularly when other houseguests acted before she could secure their support.

Armstrong also revisited moments when communication problems affected potential vote flips.

Taylor Brown Reflects on Her ‘Big Brother 28’ Endgame

As the conversation moved into the later weeks, Taylor discussed how the competition’s twists affected her decisions.

She reflected on the Diamond Power of Veto, the Blockbuster format and the uncertainty surrounding several important votes.

Taylor also addressed being viewed as a quieter player despite spending considerable time developing strategies behind the scenes.

Her conversation with Armstrong highlighted how much planning went into decisions that viewers might not have noticed during the episodes.

The two also examined late-game agreements and opportunities that could have changed the final outcome.

Although Taylor finished just short of winning “Big Brother 28,” the interview gave her an opportunity to explain the reasoning behind her moves.

Her RHAP appearance offered fans a closer look at the preparation, relationships and decisions that carried her through the season.