Heartbreaking Details Emerge Regarding the Passing of ‘Big Brother’ Star Amber Siyavus

There are new developments involving the passing of “Big Brother” season 8 house guest Amber Siyavus.

Records indicate the 46-year-old passed away on Friday, October 9. At the time, details surrounding her cause of death were still pending.

Now, authorities are releasing new information regarding Siyavus’ passing.

The ‘Big Brother’ Alum Reportedly Battled Addiction

Nearly four weeks after Amber Siyavus passed away, there are new updates in the investigation.

TMZ reports that authorities discovered the reality star unresponsive with “a mysterious white powder and drug paraphernalia near her body.”

Police indicated they found Siyavus holding a “white snorting straw and a lighter.” When they removed the body, they also found “aluminum foil with burnt residue and a small plastic bag containing white powder underneath her.”

Amber Siyavus’ luggage also reportedly contained several prescription pills and four Narcan sprays. Narcan is used to save victims of opioid overdoses.

TMZ notes that Siyavus’ aunt told authorities that she didn’t believe the reality star was struggling with suicidal ideation. She had just recently traveled to Michigan in hopes of moving her son to Las Vegas where she resides.

Getty Big Brother 8 personalities Jessica Hughbanks, Amber Siyavus, and Jameka Cameron arrive at the 2007 Fox Reality Channel Really Awards held at Boulevard 3 on October 2, 2007 in Hollywood, California.

Sadly, the “Big Brother” star’s aunt also revealed she battled addiction, including heroin and pills. The aunt indicated Amber Siyavus had previously sought help in rehab.

Siyavus’ aunt called authorities after she noticed Amber was still in bed at 11 a.m. and was unresponsive. Officials pronounced the 46-year-old deceased at 1:40 p.m.

Fans Remember the Beloved Reality Star

In the aftermath of Amber Siyavus’ passing, many flooded social media with condolences for her family.

“The Big Brother family is heartbroken by the passing of Season 8 alum Amber Siyavus. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time, ❤️” the official “Big Brother” Instagram account shared.

In the comments, several fans fondly shared their favorite memories of season 8. Many expressed sadness and disbelief that Amber Siyavus had lost her life so young.

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During her time on season 8, Amber Siyavus became well-known for her emotional reactions. But she never considered that a negative quality.

“I love the fact that I cry. Not many people show their emotions at all, period,” Amber shared with Reality TV Café. “I cry back home. I cry when I’m happy. I cry when I’m sad. I’m a from-the-heart person. I’m empathetic. I’m sympathetic. I feel people’s pain as if it were my own.”

Amber Siyavus was 27 when she competed on the show back in 2007. She ultimately finished in 7th place, though many fans would have loved to see her win the entire competition. Bar manager Dick Donato went to win the season overall.

Despite authorities’ findings, TMZ notes that Amber Siyavus’ official cause and manner of death still have not yet been made public.

Our hearts go out to Amber Siyavus’ loved ones during this difficult time.