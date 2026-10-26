‘Big Brother’ Winner Rick Devens’ Wife, Becca, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Rick Devens returned home to his wife, Becca Devens, $810,000 richer from “Big Brother 28.” The parents of two children revealed that they received health news shortly after the good news. Becca revealed that she’s getting surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Becca Devens Will Have a Double Mastectomy after Rick Devens Won ‘Big Brother’

The married couple posted an Instagram video on Oct. 25. They sat on a couch with their dog as they gave fans an update.

“We just wanted to let you know some important news because it would be weird if we didn’t tell you before I have to go have surgery,” Becca said. She explained that after Rick returned, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“So that sucks, but we got it early because I do my mammograms like a good girl, and I’m going to get a double mastectomy, and that’ll be fun,” she said. Becca believes it was caught so early that she might not need any further treatment.

“If you guys want to just send good vibes and prayers for that, that’s good,” she added. The couple was in good spirits in the video.

Becca live reacted to “Big Brother” on social media throughout the season. She joined Cameo and offered fans the chance to ask her questions for her advice.

Rick Devens Said His Kids Were ‘Emotional’ Reuniting after ‘Big Brother’

Paramount Rick Devens for “Big Brother” Season 28

Rick and Becca are parents to Jack and Juju. The father was in the Big Brother house for 87 days, and he told Entertainment Weekly what it was like to reunite with them.

“They said that they missed me, that they were proud of me that I was a winner,” the father told Dalton Ross. “The kids were very emotional. And it was just so cool, man. And then almost immediately Juju’s telling me about the last YouTube video she watched. Jack is telling me about the new Wolverine video game. Like, we got back to normal real quick.”

They also joked with him that his “Survivor 50” ally, Christian Hubicki, is their dad now. Hubicki visited the family in July and posted a funny video with him to the “Full House” theme song. The dad said he plans to make it up to his family for their sacrifice of letting him go on the show.

The “Survivor” alum kept in touch with other houseguests after returning to Georgia. He posted a picture with Drew Campbell and his son on Instagram on Oct. 11. “So proud of my sons,” the reality star captioned the photo of them sitting outdoors at a restaurant.

The “Big Brother” finale was on Oct. 1, and Rick earned all but one jury vote. The season’s winner takes home $750,000. He also won America’s Favorite Player, which added $50,000 to his winnings. The former news anchor received $10,000 during the game with the Pharaoh’s Curse.

Taylor Brown was second place with one jury vote from LaTrice “LaLa” Verrett. She took home $75,000.