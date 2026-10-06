Taylor Brown Addresses ‘Big Brother 28’ Icons’ Elitism and Advantages

Season 28 of “Big Brother” stands out for its unusual start. Former houseguest Angela Murray, “Survivor” alums Dee Valladares and Rick Devens entered the house after unknown cast members.

One of those new faces, Taylor Brown, became the runner-up. The teacher addressed the game’s change due to the established reality stars.

Taylor Brown Says ‘Big Brother 28’ Was Set in Place With a Majority Alliance

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Devens, 42, was on two seasons of “Survivor” before entering the house. Houseguests wanted to get close to him because of that, and fans voted for him to go into the BB Time Capsule early in the season. He gained the Diamond Power of Veto, which allowed him to remove a nominee from the block and replace them.

“You have these Icons who are the only ones able to win the first HoH. Nobody talks about that enough,” Brown, 28, said, according to NJ.com. She said the rest of the cast flocked to the more powerful houseguests because of this.

The first HoH can set the tone for the season. The winner can relax as other houseguests offer their allegiance to them. They often try to gain numbers to target the rest of the house. This season made sure Murray, Valladares, or Devens would have that opportunity. Valladares won and continued to be a power player.

“The game is already set in a place where it’s this big majority alliance. It just made this natural line and I was left out of it,” the teacher said. “The first HoH alone just proved [the Icons had] elitism, power and privilege.”

Brown had very few allies throughout the season. The icons often criticized her for staying in bed. However, she tried to make those few allies improve her game and not increase her threat level. The teacher was nominated seven times, while Devens was nominated three times and used the Diamond Power of Veto once to save himself.

Taylor Brown Was Bluffing With Rick Devens

CBS Rick Devens and Taylor Brown on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Brown won competitions at the end of the season. But Devens had the power to take her or Drew Campbell to the final two. He promised his ally that he would evict Brown, and she resorted to manipulation to change his mind.

Brown told the “Survivor 50” alum that she wouldn’t vote for him if he evicted her. She threatened to convince Yash Patel and LaTrice “LaLa” Verrett to do the same.

“So the funny thing is when he said it to me, I knew it was a bluff because I watched the show,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “You go straight out on that stage, and you start voting. There’s no time to tell somebody not to vote for somebody. So I knew I was bluffing, but I don’t know if he knew that he really wouldn’t have that opportunity to do that if it was me and Drew. So I was definitely bluffing.”

The lie made Brown $75,000 richer, and Devens won $750,000 with all but one jury vote. He earned more money with fans voting him America’s Favorite Player, which is an extra $50,000. This is after he got an extra $10,000 prize from the Egyptian twist, which made him the player to win the most money ever.