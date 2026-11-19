Taylor Hale won “Big Brother 24” and made history in reality TV. The first Black woman to win the show experienced many attacks from other houseguests and came out on top. But she realized some live-feed fans were out to get her too.

The contestant on the upcoming season of “The Traitors US” explained how her Playboy photoshoot this March was a response to creepy fans who took advantage of her time in the Big Brother house.

Taylor Hale Wanted Ownership of Her Body After ‘Big Brother’

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Hale appeared on Nov. 19’s episode of “The Viall Files.” She spoke about her reality TV journey and how live feeds took advantage of the show’s system to exploit her.

“‘Big Brother’ is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life because I was personally and intimately put to the task every single day just for who I am,” Hale explained. “And I was playing a social strategy game on top of that. That whole thing was…it was a nasty experience and kind of a miracle that I came out on top in the end.”

She was asked about being filmed at all hours for live feeds to watch online. The beauty queen revealed how that aspect of the game had negative consequences after the season.

“There are freaks out there that will intentionally watch the live feeds to see, like, ‘OK, when is this girl changing? Can I get a picture or a screenshot of her boob popping out?'” The winner explained. She found pictures of herself online.

“That’s why I did Playboy this year because I was like, I want to have some sort of ownership over my own body, my identity, my image,” she explained.

Hale returned to the reality series to co-host the weekly “Big Brother: Unlocked” episodes during season 27. She might not do another regular season of the competition again, but she is using her social strategy again on “The Traitors.”

Taylor Hale Returns for ‘The Traitors US’ Season 5

CBS Taylor Hale on “Big Brother” 24

The fifth season of “The Traitors US” premieres on Jan. 14 on Peacock. Hale is one of the 22 celebrities competing in the castle to win the prize pot. She talked about her strategy on Nick Viall’s podcast.

She said the Big Brother house is harder than the castle. She participated in “The Amazing Race 38” with her ex-boyfriend and former houseguest Kyland Young after her win. Hale claimed that she isn’t a gamer despite Vulture giving her the mastermind title.

Fans will have to wait and see whether she’s picked as a faithful or a traitor. Jag Bains, who won “Big Brother 25” and “The Amazing Race 38,” is also a cast member. Hale and Bains will most likely be foes given their past of competing on the traveling show.

The other “gamers” of the season include Michele Fitzgerald, who won “Survivor,” and former castaway Q Burdette. Actors Kristin Chenoweth, Casey Wilson, Johnny Sibilly, and Dominic Monaghan will also sit at the roundtable among reality stars, content creators, and athletes.