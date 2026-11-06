‘Big Brother’ Alum Aaryn Williams Addresses Controversial Past Ahead of New Bravo Show

Former “Big Brother” star Aaryn Williams, also known as Aaryn Gries, is among the cast of Bravo’s upcoming series, “Small Town Trouble: Texas.” Ahead of the premiere, the network has released a clip featuring the controversial reality star opening up about her past comments and taking full accountability.

Bravo released a clip from “Small Town Trouble: Texas” on November 6, featuring Williams talking with her husband, Nick. In it, he said the “Big Brother” alum had told him not to Google her the first night they met because of her earlier comments.

Nick went on to call what Gries had said while filming the show “a terrible mistake” while also calling her “a wonderful person.”

“Well, it’s not a mistake that I made; it’s literally who I was.” From there, in a confessional interview, she went on to reflect on the aftermath of the show.

“After I had come off of ‘Big Brother’ and even after I had watched it back it took me a really long time to understand how deeply ingrained it was in me and how many people I hurt by saying the things I that I did on the show.”

“It is my biggest regret in my life,” Gries declared. While speaking to her husband, she acknowledged that the scandal will be a part of her “forever” and discussed “making up for that.”

The ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ Star Called Herself Ignorant

In discussing her comments from the “Big Brother” season 15 live feed, Gries admitted she was ignorant at the time because of her upbringing.

“It’s hard to put into words- I was ignorant of the ignorance of my life out there because I hadn’t processed the trauma that had happened to me there yet,” she said before noting that her worldview “was still so small” at the time.

From there, the clip cuts to a confessional with Gries, where she says what she believes she expressed while filming “Big Brother” came from her environment.

Discussing how she’s changed, Gries shared that her approach to her daughters differs from her father’s.

“My daughters will never have to worry no matter who they become one day; I’m gonna be supporting them, Nick and I both.” Still, she admitted she wasn’t sure her mindset would have changed if she hadn’t faced backlash.

The New Bravo Show Premieres November 18

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Bravo revealed the official title of its new show, “Small Town Trouble: Texas,” in October 2026 and said it would premiere on November 18. In addition to Gries-Williams, the show stars Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, Alli McAnelly, and Hailey Head.

Per the show’s logline from Bravo, “Small Town Trouble: Texas” follows an “unconventional” group of ladies along with their respective spouses, including Williams, Duan Uys, Jordan Huffman, Blake McAnelly, and Josh Marsalis.

In the show, “conservative values of small-town life collide with forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets.” Fans will recall that when first announced, the show carried the working title “Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives.”