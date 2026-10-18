‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Campbell Reveals How He Kept His Game Alive When the Odds Were Against Him

“Big Brother 28” finalist Drew Campbell is looking back at the strategic decisions that helped him survive one of the most unpredictable seasons of the CBS competition series.

During a strategy deep dive with “Rob Has a Podcast” host Taran Armstrong, Campbell revisited his journey through the house, including the alliances, competition victories and relationships that shaped his game.

The lengthy interview offered a closer look at how Campbell navigated shifting loyalties while repeatedly facing the possibility of eviction.

From crucial Power of Veto victories to his partnership with Melody, Campbell reflected on the moves that helped him remain in contention until the final stages of the competition.

Drew Campbell Explains How Veto Wins Helped His ‘Big Brother 28’ Game

One of the central topics in Campbell’s conversation with Armstrong was the importance of winning competitions when his position in the house became uncertain.

Campbell revisited several occasions when other houseguests considered targeting him, forcing him to rely on the Power of Veto to protect his game.

Those victories gave him opportunities to remain in the competition while reassessing his relationships and exploring new strategic options.

The interview also examined how Campbell approached nominations and the decisions he made when he held power.

Rather than focusing exclusively on individual competition results, Armstrong explored how each victory affected Campbell’s position within the larger group.

Campbell’s reflections illustrated how competition performance and social strategy worked together throughout his season.

Drew Campbell Revisits His Partnership With Melody

Another major focus of the conversation was Campbell’s relationship with Melody, whose strategic decisions influenced several important moments in the game.

The pair developed a partnership as the season progressed, even as alliances and voting priorities continued to change.

Armstrong and Campbell revisited Melody’s efforts to target major competitors, including Devin, Dee and Yash.

Their discussion also explored the formation of early alliances, including Red Corner and Icons, and how those relationships evolved over time.

Campbell examined the challenge of determining which agreements he could trust while balancing his own priorities with those of his allies.

The interview addressed the proposed ceasefire involving Barrett, an arrangement Campbell did not consider entirely reliable.

These conversations provided additional context about how Campbell evaluated relationships and made decisions when the balance of power shifted.

Paramount Drew Campbell and Melody Morris in the “Big Brother” house during Season 28, Episode 18

‘Big Brother 28’ Finalist Reflects on His Endgame Strategy

As the interview moved toward the final weeks, Campbell and Armstrong examined the decisions that shaped his path to the finale.

Their discussion included jury management, Taylor Brown’s influence on the game and the strategic possibilities available during the final four.

Campbell also revisited missed opportunities and considered how different choices might have affected his position.

The conversation highlighted the importance of maintaining relationships with other houseguests, particularly as the competition approached its conclusion.

Armstrong’s questions encouraged Campbell to explain the reasoning behind his moves rather than simply revisit the season’s biggest moments.

The interview eventually turned to Campbell’s overall experience and gratitude for the opportunity to compete.

For viewers interested in the strategy behind “Big Brother 28,” Campbell’s reflections offer a detailed look at how he combined competition wins, alliances and adaptability to reach the final stage of the game.