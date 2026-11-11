3 Twists ‘Big Brother’ Could Implement for Its Legendary 30th Season

At the end of “Big Brother” Season 28, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that the series had been renewed for two more seasons (Deadline). This means fans are guaranteed to see the reality TV competition reach its milestone 30th season, likely in 2028. And while that might seem like a long way off, it’s never too early to start thinking about what producers could have planned.

There’s also an opportunity to celebrate nearly three decades of memorable Houseguests, unexpected blindsides, and some seriously impressive gameplay.

But that isn’t all. Speculation about BB30 potentially featuring an all-star cast and a $1 million grand prize have been circulating, per TV Insider. While those details haven’t been officially confirmed, the possibility of another returning-player season is certainly exciting.

Yep, bringing back some of the franchise’s most iconic players would be a great start. But honestly, a milestone season should offer more than familiar faces. CBS could introduce some creative twists that give longtime fans something to celebrate while making the competition unpredictable for everyone involved.

Here are three twists that could make “Big Brother” Season 30 a season to remember.

‘Big Brother’: The Ultimate All-Star Showdown

If BB30 really is an All-Star season, why not divide the Houseguests into different groups based on their history with the franchise? There are a few ways producers could approach this:

Old School vs. New School: Players from BB1–BB15 compete against players from BB16–BB29.

Players from BB1–BB15 compete against players from BB16–BB29. Legends vs. Villains: Fan-favorite players face off against some of the franchise’s most notorious villains.

Fan-favorite players face off against some of the franchise’s most notorious villains. Winners vs. Runners-Up: Former champions compete against players who came painfully close to winning.

The groups could compete separately for the first few weeks before eventually merging into one house. This would give each side an opportunity to establish alliances, develop strategies, and prove which group has the strongest players.

Let’s be real, some of the best moments in “Big Brother” history have come from players who weren’t necessarily on the same side of the house. Putting former rivals and players from completely different eras together could create some fascinating dynamics.

It seems like this could also be a fun way to introduce newer viewers to some of the franchise’s older players while giving longtime fans a chance to revisit familiar rivalries. And watching the players from different areas of the show battle it out would be entertaining all by itself.

Paramount Paul Abrahamian on “Big Brother” Season 19 (2017)

Enacting the ‘Big Brother’ Hall of Fame

What if former Houseguests could influence the game without actually competing?

A “Big Brother” Hall of Fame could give some of the franchise’s biggest legends an opportunity to return in a completely different capacity. Imagine a dedicated room celebrating the show’s history, complete with iconic competition props, memorable moments, and references to some of the most talked-about seasons.

Current Houseguests could enter the room to complete challenges inspired by previous seasons. Winning could unlock advantages, while losing might result in punishments that affect their games.

For example, a competition could recreate an iconic endurance challenge, test players on their knowledge of previous seasons, or require them to complete a task inspired by a memorable moment from the show’s history.

Former Houseguests could even make surprise appearances to introduce challenges, offer clues, or reveal special rewards.

Honestly, this would be a fantastic opportunity to bring back some familiar faces without requiring everyone to move back into the house. There are nearly 30 seasons of history to pull from, so producers wouldn’t exactly be short on inspiration.

It seems like a particularly fitting way to celebrate the franchise while giving current players something new to worry about.

Paramount Julie Chen Moonves during “Big Brother” Season 28 Finale (2026)

‘Big Brother’ Could Give America the Ultimate Power

America has always played an interesting role in “Big Brother,” but what if viewers received more control over the actual game than ever before?

Instead of simply voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest, CBS could introduce opportunities for viewers to influence the competition throughout the season.

Some possibilities include:

Give One Houseguest Immunity: Viewers could save their favorite player from eviction for an entire week.

Viewers could save their favorite player from eviction for an entire week. Influence Nominations: America could force the Head of Household to nominate a particular player.

America could force the Head of Household to nominate a particular player. Bring Back an Evicted Houseguest: Viewers could give an eliminated player another opportunity to compete for a spot in the house.

Viewers could give an eliminated player another opportunity to compete for a spot in the house. Award a Secret Power of Veto: One player could receive a special advantage without the other Houseguests knowing America was responsible.

And while these are all interesting ideas, the best twist could be giving America the ability to cast an actual Vote to Evict each week, with its vote combined with the Houseguests’ votes to help determine who leaves.

Let’s be real, this could get messy in the best possible way. Of course, producers would need to establish some limitations to prevent viewers from completely controlling the outcome.

This wouldn’t be entirely new territory for the franchise, either. During Season 11, America awarded Jeff Schroeder the Coup d’État, a special power that allowed him to replace the existing nominations.

Yep, bringing back a little of that audience influence with some new twists could make BB30 even more exciting.

After nearly three decades, “Big Brother” has plenty of history to celebrate. An All-Star showdown, a Hall of Fame, and more opportunities for America to influence the game could give the milestone season its own identity. And honestly, that’s exactly the kind of celebration longtime fans would love to see.