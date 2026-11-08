‘Big Brother 28’ Stars Drew and Melody Reveal Their Second Date Plans During Episode 18 Rewatch

“Big Brother 28” stars Drew Campbell and Melody Morris are giving fans another reason to follow their post-season adventures.

During their November 5 “Melodrew BB28 Rewatch” livestream on Ramble, the pair revisited Episode 18 alongside special guest Mallory Aurichio.

The former houseguests shared behind-the-scenes memories, reacted to moments from their season and answered questions from viewers.

However, one of the biggest surprises came near the end of the livestream when Drew revealed what he had planned for his second date with Melody.

Toward the end of the livestream, Drew explained that he had been reading suggestions from fans about what he and Melody should do for their second date.

He decided to turn one of those ideas into a surprise.

Before revealing his plans, Drew asked Melody to close her eyes while he showed viewers the gift he had brought.

When she finally looked, he announced that they would be going roller skating together.

“We’re gonna go roller skating,” Drew said.

Melody immediately reacted with excitement and began looking at the skates.

Drew also revealed that he had purchased a pair for himself, complete with a Paw Patrol design.

The two joked about their skating abilities, with Drew admitting that he wasn’t particularly confident about staying on his feet.

Despite their concerns about falling, both seemed excited about trying something new together.

Paramount Drew Campbell, Mallory Aurichio, Melody Morris, and Barrett Pfeiffer for “Big Brother” Season 28

Drew and Melody Share More Plans With Their Fans

Drew and Melody also discussed how fans would be able to follow their upcoming date.

According to the livestream, they planned to share footage from their roller skating outing exclusively with subscribers on Ramble.

They also said they would post photos in their community chat and discuss the experience during their first subscriber-only livestream.

The pair announced that these exclusive livestreams would take place on Sundays.

Their first session was scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern.

Earlier in the broadcast, Drew and Melody thanked their growing community for supporting their content.

They shared that more than 500 people had already subscribed to their new membership offering.

The two expressed appreciation for the support and said they were looking forward to creating more content for fans.

‘Big Brother 28’ Rewatch Features Special Guest Mallory Aurichio

Before announcing their date plans, Drew and Melody spent much of the livestream watching Episode 18 of “Big Brother 28.”

Mallory Aurichio joined them to revisit moments from their time in the house.

The three discussed competitions, alliances and scenes they had not previously watched together.

They also laughed about the show’s editing and remembered what happened during several important moments.

One discussion focused on the veto competition, including how stressful it felt to watch certain houseguests compete.

The former players also shared memories of filming late at night and wearing costumes during competitions.

For fans who enjoyed watching their friendships develop on “Big Brother 28,” the rewatch offered another chance to hear their perspectives.

With more livestreams and a roller skating date ahead, Drew and Melody are continuing to share their experiences with the community that followed their season.