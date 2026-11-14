‘Big Brother 28’ Star Melody Reveals What Viewers Didn’t See During Her ‘Lady of the Latrine’ Punishment

“Big Brother 28” star Melody Morris is sharing what her experience with the “Lady of the Latrine” punishment was really like, revealing that she enjoyed it much more than viewers might have expected.

During a November 12 episode of their “Melodrew” rewatch series on Ramble, Melody and Drew revisited Episode 21 of their season, including the memorable punishment and OTEV competition.

While watching the episode, Melody explained that some of her favorite moments from the punishment never made it into the final edit.

Melody Says She Had Fun With the ‘Lady of the Latrine’ Punishment

Although the punishment required Melody to wear a costume and respond to bathroom-related duties, she said she genuinely enjoyed the experience.

According to Melody, the episode focused more on the moments when she appeared frustrated rather than showing how much fun she was having.

She explained that she frequently told producers during her Diary Room sessions that she was enjoying herself, but the episode emphasized the more difficult parts of the punishment.

“They cut out a lot of funny moments,” Melody said during the rewatch.

She also recalled spending plenty of time in the bathroom area with the other houseguests and making the most of the situation.

Despite the inconvenience of the punishment, Melody said she liked her costume and especially enjoyed using the horn that came with it.

Her comments gave fans another perspective on an experience that appeared more frustrating on television.

Paramount Lyric Medeiros and Melody Morris for “Big Brother” Season 28

Melody Explains Why Her Cheerleading Background Helped

Melody also revealed that her experience as a high school cheerleader helped her embrace the punishment.

She explained that she frequently led cheers for her team and even received recognition for her ability to call them out.

That background made the loud and attention-grabbing nature of the punishment a good fit for her personality.

Melody joked that nobody could have handled the role better than she did.

Drew agreed, suggesting that the punishment suited her particularly well.

The two laughed about the horn and the reactions it received throughout the week.

Melody also explained that fellow houseguest Mallerie helped her figure out how to use the horn properly because of her experience playing the trombone.

Melody and Drew Share More Behind-the-Scenes Details From ‘Big Brother 28’

The rewatch also gave Melody and Drew an opportunity to discuss the OTEV competition.

Both remembered the elaborate set and how impressive it looked in person.

Melody recalled enjoying the competition so much that she would happily play it again.

The pair also discussed the work involved in building the sets and how curious they were about the production process while living inside the house.

For Melody, revisiting Episode 21 was a chance to share the lighter moments of a week that viewers mostly saw through the show’s edited version.

Her comments showed that even a punishment on “Big Brother” could become one of the more enjoyable memories from her season.