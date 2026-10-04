‘Big Brother 28’ Britney Haynes Explains Why Taylor Brown Faced an ‘Uphill Battle’ With Jury

Taylor Brown entered the “Big Brother 28” Final 2 with a difficult task ahead of her, and Britney Haynes believes the challenge went beyond what Taylor said on finale night.

Haynes discussed Taylor’s jury prospects with Corinne Kaplan on their “Where’s My Spin-Off?” podcast following the “Big Brother 28” finale.

Taylor ultimately finished as the runner-up to Rick Devens after convincing Devens to take her to the Final 2 instead of Drew Campbell.

While reflecting on the jury vote, Haynes argued that Taylor faced an “uphill battle” because several jurors had already developed perceptions of her game before they learned the full story.

Britney Haynes Says ‘Big Brother 28’ Jury Had Limited Information

Haynes pointed to the unusual position “Big Brother” jurors face when evaluating the finalists.

Jurors do not watch the season as it airs, meaning they cannot independently see every conversation or strategic decision that takes place after their eviction. Instead, they receive information from other jurors and the limited material available to them before casting their votes.

Haynes believes that made changing an established perception of Taylor particularly difficult.

“Whatever preconceived notion that you go into jury with,” Haynes said, requires significant evidence to change.

In Taylor’s case, Haynes said some jurors perceived her as spending considerable time isolated in her pod and not having enough influence on the game.

Taylor explained in her own post-finale interview with Rob Has a Podcast that she struggled to find stable alliances and eventually adapted by building individual relationships with players.

That strategy helped her survive the season and reach the Final 2, but Haynes believes jurors needed enough information to recognize aspects of Taylor’s game they had not personally witnessed.

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Dee Valladares Could Strengthen Rick Devens’ Jury Case

Haynes also pointed to Dee Valladares’ arrival at the jury as another factor working in Devens’ favor.

Dee became the final juror after Drew chose to evict her at the Final 4. Haynes expected Dee to advocate for Devens when discussing the remaining players with the jury.

“Dee is going to go in and advocate for Devens,” Haynes said.

That gave Devens another potential advantage because Dee could provide jurors with information supporting his game while Taylor was not there to offer her own perspective.

Haynes emphasized that jurors could evaluate what Dee told them, but they still lacked the firsthand experience necessary to independently assess everything happening inside the house.

Taylor did make one significant late move when she convinced Devens to reconsider taking Drew to the Final 2. Taylor has since acknowledged that she wishes she had emphasized that accomplishment more during jury questioning.

Still, Haynes’ assessment suggests Taylor’s challenge began before she ever sat in the Final 2 chair.

By finale night, Taylor was not simply trying to explain her strategy. She was also attempting to change perceptions that some jurors had carried with them into the jury house, making her final pitch a considerably harder task.