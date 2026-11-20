“Big Brother 28” finalist Drew Campbell is clearing up one of the biggest questions surrounding his Head of Household reign.

During a November 19 episode of Ramble’s “Melodrew” rewatch series, Campbell and fellow houseguest Melody Morris revisited Episode 27 of their season.

While watching the episode together, Campbell explained that he never seriously considered nominating Melody, despite conversations featured in the broadcast.

He also shared why keeping her safe made sense for his game and how the episode differed from what he remembered happening inside the house.

Drew Campbell Says Melody Was Never Going on the Block

While revisiting his HOH win, Campbell addressed questions about whether Melody was ever in danger of becoming one of his nominees.

The former houseguest explained that their relationship and positions in the game made targeting her an unnecessary move.

“Melody was never hitting the block,” Campbell said during the Ramble livestream.

He explained that nominating her would not have benefited his game because he believed she was unlikely to target him over members of the Icons alliance.

Campbell also discussed how producers asked him about the possibility of nominating Melody during his Diary Room interviews.

According to Campbell, he told them that he was not considering that option.

However, the episode included discussions that made the possibility appear more significant.

Campbell clarified that his actual nomination decisions involved other houseguests, including Rick Devens, who had volunteered to go on the block.

Paramount Drew Campbell and Melody Morris in the “Big Brother” house during Season 28, Episode 18

Drew Campbell Explains His Strategy During His HOH Reign

Campbell also reflected on the difficult position he faced after winning Head of Household.

He explained that he had already damaged relationships with several players during the previous week, making another major shift in alliances a risky decision.

When viewers asked whether he would change his nominations with the knowledge he has now, Campbell stood by his original choices.

He pointed to previous houseguests who struggled after switching sides as one reason he remained cautious.

Melody also discussed how she felt during the HOH competition.

She revealed that she became emotional after narrowly missing the victory because she wanted an opportunity to control the game herself.

Although she felt disappointed about losing, Melody said she was happy Campbell won because she believed he would keep her safe.

Drew and Melody Reflect on Watching ‘Big Brother 28’ Together

Beyond the nomination discussion, Campbell and Melody shared their reactions to watching the season after experiencing it firsthand.

Campbell explained that seeing the edited episodes has been interesting because the houseguests only knew what happened from their individual perspectives.

The two also revisited memorable competitions, Zingbot’s appearance and moments that did not fully capture their experiences in the house.

Both expressed appreciation for their time on the show.

Near the end of the livestream, they revealed that they would welcome another opportunity to compete on “Big Brother.”

They also told viewers that they continue enjoying the rewatch series and sharing details they could not see while filming.

For Campbell and Melody, revisiting Episode 27 offered another chance to explain their decisions and reflect on their friendship outside the game.