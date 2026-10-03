‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Campbell Reveals Whether He Regrets Saving Rick Devens Over Dee Valladares

Drew Campbell’s decision to save Rick Devens at the “Big Brother 28” Final 4 ultimately helped Devens reach the end and win the season, but Drew says he would make the same choice again.

At the Final 4, Drew held the Power of Veto and had the deciding vote between Devens and Dee Valladares. Although he considered evicting Devens, Drew ultimately sent Dee to the jury.

One round later, Devens won the final Head of Household competition and evicted Drew in third place after Taylor Brown successfully convinced him to reconsider their Final 2 plans.

Despite that outcome, Drew told Rob Cesternino and Taran Armstrong during a post-finale Rob Has a Podcast interview that he would not change his Final 4 decision.

Drew Campbell Explains Why He Would Still Save Rick Devens

Drew said his reasoning comes down to the position he believed he held entering the final round.

For most of the week, Drew thought both Devens and Taylor planned to take him to the Final 2. That potentially gave him two paths to reach the jury even if he did not win the final HOH himself.

Taylor ultimately changed that equation.

“Taylor made a great move at the end and it earned her second place,” Drew said while crediting her late pitch to Devens.

Drew also considered what could have happened if he had kept Dee instead. He believes he potentially could have defeated her in one portion of the final HOH, but he also thought Dee and Taylor would have recognized that taking each other offered them a better path than sitting beside him.

Drew said his Final 4 decision went back and forth before he made it.

“There was a moment Devens was going to leave,” he acknowledged.

Another conversation helped settle the choice.

Paramount Barrett Pfeiffer, Drew Campbell, Rick Devens, and Angela Murray for “Big Brother” Season 28

Dee Valladares’ Answer Influenced Drew Campbell’s Decision

Drew tested his relationships with both nominees by asking whether they would consider throwing the first part of the final HOH competition.

According to Drew, Dee declined the proposal in a way that made him question whether she actually intended to work with him moving forward.

When he presented the same idea to Devens, Drew received a different response.

Devens agreed.

Drew believed Devens genuinely would have followed through, which gave him more confidence that keeping him was the better option at the time.

The decision ultimately did not produce the ending Drew expected. Taylor’s late pitch convinced Devens to reconsider their agreement, and Devens eliminated Drew after winning the final competition.

Still, Drew’s postgame perspective shows why he is not rewriting the decision based solely on its outcome.

He entered the Final 3 believing he had positioned himself to be taken to the end by either remaining opponent. Taylor then made the move necessary to change one of those relationships at the last possible moment.

Drew also confirmed he would have evicted Devens had he won the final HOH himself, saying he did not believe he could defeat the eventual winner before the jury.

The decision may have cost Drew his place in the Final 2, but with the information he had at the Final 4, he still believes keeping Devens was the move he would make again.