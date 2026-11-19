Fans of Bobbi Althoff might have been wondering why her boyfriend Tyler Hawkins hasn’t been in any of her recent social media content, but now fans have all the tea. A quick scroll of her TikTok page shows that any trace of Hawkins has seemingly been erased, although he did make a few appearances in the new season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.”

Hawkins recently shared some insight into their relationship ending in a TikTok video. Althoff has yet to publicly discuss the breakup.

Tyler Hawkins Addressed the Breakup on Social Media

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: (L-R) Ty Hawkins and Bobbi Althoff attend Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Hawkins took to TikTok to answer some of the questions he’s been getting lately about his relationship with Althoff.

“Yes, Bobbi and I split about two months ago,” he said in his video. “It wasn’t a bad breakup. There wasn’t one thing that led to us splitting. I just think that we were two very different people and I think that over time we realized we weren’t as compatible as we thought we were. And that’s not a knock on her, you know, I think she’s amazing, I have nothing but love for her and her family, they were great to me.”

He added that they came to the conclusion that maybe they would be better off as just friends, rather than in a relationship.

“I wouldn’t change anything about these past two years,” he shared. “I’m forever grateful that we got the chance to experience life together for that time period and I truly just wish her the best.”

He concluded his video by sharing that he hopes she “finds her person” and is “successful in whatever it is that she chooses to do.”

Watching ‘Mormon Wives’ Was ‘Tough’ for Tyler Hawkins

Getty AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Bobbi Althoff attends the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford Live at SXSW at Fairmont Palm Park, Fairmont Hotel on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

After he posted his TikTok video addressing the breakup, Hawkins spoke to People and shared how it felt to watch the reality show after the breakup.

“Actually seeing us as a couple, knowing that we aren’t together was tough. I miss her and everything and the life that we had,” he said. He added that Althoff has “been getting great feedback” from being on the show, and that “it’s great to see her flourish.”

The reality star began dating the basketball player in November 2024. They kept their relationship fairly quiet, but Althoff did occasionally post videos to TikTok of them together. At one point, Althoff revealed that every time she posts videos with Hawkins, she would receive mean comments.

“The more I share with people, the more they have on me to comment about,” she told People back in January. She also shared some insight into their relationship. “We have a pretty normal relationship. We do very normal things,” she said. “We’re just like, we’re pretty regular.”

Bobbi Althoff is One of the Stars of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: OC’

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Madison Bontempo, Avery Woods, McCall DaPron and Bobbi Althoff visit The Empire State Building on November 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Before dating Hawkins, Althoff was married to ex-husband Cory Althoff from 2020 to 2024. The two welcomed two daughters, Luca, 5, and Isla, 3, during their relationship, and now share joint legal custody of them.

Althoff doesn’t show their faces on social media and they weren’t featured on “Mormon Wives.” Early fans of Althoff might remember when she would post TikToks of her life before fame, calling her daughters Richard and Concrete.

If you’re wondering why you didn’t know that Althoff was Mormon, it’s because she’s not. She addressed her casting on the show before the series was released on Hulu.

“I am not Mormon, but I do have a Mormon brother,” she explained in an Instagram Story posted at the end of September, according to E News. “And I grew up going to Mormon church, like, twice.” She added that she grew up Christian.

Althoff explained during an episode of Rainn Wilson’s “Soul Boom” podcast in 2024 that she stopped being religious after she married Cory, but after the divorce, she began to get “back into religion.”

“Divorce is a very sad thing. I had to find something, so I started going to church again,” she said, according to E News.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” is currently streaming on Hulu.