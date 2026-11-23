“Jersey Shore” fans are getting a rare look at Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s busy family life after her husband, Jionni LaValle, shared a sweet snapshot of the reality star and their three children.

Because LaValle largely stays out of the spotlight, the full-family moment quickly caught followers’ attention. Seeing all the kids together in one frame was a rare treat for fans who have watched Polizzi’s family grow over the years. The photo came 11 years after Polizzi said she would no longer be sharing family photos online.

Jionni LaValle Shared a Rare Photo of ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Her Kids As They Celebrated Her Birthday

Getty Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV

Jionni LaValle posted a celebratory photo of his wife, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and their three children to Instagram as they celebrated her birthday. The “Jersey Shore” star turned 38 on November 23, 2026.

The photo, which can be seen by clicking here, was shared by LaValle along with a sweet message. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to this Gem!!!! An amazing mother and wife who’s always working hard for her family!!!”

In the photo, Polizzi sat in front of a delicious looking birthday cake. Youngest son Angelo, 7, sat upon her lap. A series of festive birthday balloons were in the foreground.

Behind her stood her two older children, daughter Giovanna, 12, and Lorenzo, 14. The rare photo of all three of her kids was a delight for fans of the family, who rarely get to see a family snapshot of the entire clan.

LaValle’s followers chimed in to wish “the queen” a happy birthday.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday to the queen herself!” A second penned, “Amazing gorgeous family champ !!! God bless all of you.”

“Happy Birthday! Your kids are growing up so fast,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan concluded, “I swear she gets more stunning every year! Happy Birthday!”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Stopped Sharing Photos of All of Her Kids Online in 2015

In a 2015 Instagram post, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote that she would no longer be sharing photos of her children online.

She wrote, “Unfortunately, I will not be posting any more pictures of my children on Instagram. Too many inappropriate and disgusting comments that do not need to be said about my babies.”

Polizzi concluded, “Sorry to the fans who appreciated my kids pics. But I’m not dealing with that.”

In recent years, the “Jersey Shore” star has intermittently shared photos of her children online. However, photos with the entire clan are rare.

She has said in the past that she’s trying to hide her reality tv antics from her brood as long as she can. For years she said she told her children she was a “paid actress” on the former MTV series.

Polizzi told PEOPLE Magazine, “Looking back as a mom, I’m like, crap, my kids might see this one day meeting their father at the club and then bringing him home. You see us in bed. I hope they don’t see that stuff.”

“When they get older, they’ll understand it,” Polizzi concluded. “They’re like, ‘Mom, you’re just crazy.’ They already know me by now that I’m crazy and they love me for it. There’s a couple of things that I wish weren’t on forever so my kids wouldn’t see it, but it is what it is.”