Preparing to welcome a baby can be an emotional time for anyone. But for Jen Affleck, the excitement of becoming a mom for the fourth time is unfolding alongside her recent split from husband Zac Affleck. Navigating the divorce process while awaiting her bundle of joy is leaving the reality star with some serious “mixed emotions.”

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star recently shared a little about the emotions she’s feeling during her babymoon as she prepares to welcome her fourth child amid her divorce from Zac.

Jen Affleck Shares a Peek Into Her Recent Babymoon

Jen, 27, recently shared a look into her babymoon as she awaits the birth of her fourth child with estranged husband, Zac, 30. The couple is parents to Nora, 5, Lucas, 3, and Penelope, 16 months.

Jen shared a carousel of photos of her recent babymoon on Instagram captioned, “A babymoon I’ll always hold close to my heart.” The photos show Jen at the beach, embracing her baby bump, and time with her daughter Nora.

The reality star also shared a few IG Stories from the babymoon. One is captioned, “If only you could read my journal entries from this trip. So many mixed emotions and so much I’m still trying to process. But even in the midst of grief and change, there’s still so much to be grateful for. God has blessed me in more ways than I can count, and I never want to lose sight of that.”

The Reality Star Opens Up About Her ‘Faith’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Jen Affleck attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

In another IG Story, Jen opens up about where she stands with her faith during the trying times she’s navigating.

“I still have a lot of questions about my faith, especially as I navigate my divorce and figure out what moving forward looks like,” she wrote. “There’s so much I’m still trying to understand and make peace with. But even on my darkest days, I find myself turning back to Him.”

She concluded her caption by saying, “Through the hurt, love, change, and grief, one thing has remained constant. Nothing in this life has brought me more healing, peace, or strength than my Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Jennifer Affleck attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jen’s babymoon post grabbed tons of attention. Many viewers left loving, uplifting comments for the soon-to-be mom of four.

Fellow “Mormon Wives” castmate Avery Woods wrote, “So beautiful so glad you got to get away for a bit!!!” McCall DaPron wrote, “Can’t wait for that cute baby to get here.”

One viewer shared, “I love that you took your daughter on your baby moon. This is so precious.” Another said, “You are so deserving of good things and a good life Jen.”

Jen Affleck Opened Up About the End of Her Marriage

Just a few days before sharing her babymoon on Instagram, Jen opened up about her marriage ending in a lengthy caption.

“There’s been a lot of conversation surrounding the end of my marriage. And while I know there are people celebrating this new chapter for me, I can’t help but feel a lot of grief,” she wrote. “I think when people talk about divorce, they focus so much on the painful parts of a marriage. But what I’m finding is that grieving the good parts is actually the hardest.”

Her caption went on to “honor what Zac and I had” before she closes that chapter of her life. She shared that the two met when she was just 18 at a time she was “young, naive, and had no idea what our future would look like.”

“But I knew I loved him,” she continued. “At a time when I felt lost, he made me feel loved in a way I had never experienced before.”

And then she addressed that they both “changed” and “neither of us was perfect.” She added that “regardless of what happened between us” she will always be grateful for the “amazing father he is to our children.”

She concluded her caption by reveling in the memories they made together and the life they shared.

“I know our story didn’t end the way either of us imagined, but I hope that one day we can both look back and remember the good without all the hurt,” she wrote. “Because despite everything, there really was so much good.”