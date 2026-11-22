“Survivor” alum Corinne Kaplan and “Big Brother” star Britney Haynes are preparing to say goodbye to their podcast, “Where’s My Spin-Off?”

During the November 20 episode, the reality TV veterans announced that they plan to end the show after their current season of “Survivor 51” coverage.

The decision comes as “Survivor” prepares to expand to two-hour episodes, a change Kaplan said would make their weekly recording schedule even more difficult.

Although both hosts have enjoyed working together, they explained that the time commitment and financial demands have made continuing the podcast challenging.

Corinne Kaplan Announces ‘Where’s My Spin-Off?’ Is Ending

During the episode, titled “A Spirit Guide Coin Flip?!?! What Are We Doing?,” Kaplan told listeners that the upcoming change to “Survivor” helped finalize their decision.

“And that is the final straw, guys,” Kaplan said while discussing the longer episodes.

She explained that watching two hours of “Survivor” each week, followed by recording a recap the next day, was not something she wanted to continue.

“So, we’re going to call it. This is our last season of Where’s My Spin-off?” Kaplan announced.

However, she made it clear that the decision had nothing to do with her relationship with Haynes.

“Britt and I love each other. We have loved talking to each other,” Kaplan said.

She explained that their schedules rarely align, requiring both women to make additional time for recording.

Kaplan also said she would prefer to spend that time discussing personal stories rather than committing to another weekly television recap.

CBS ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub,” Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 51’

Britney Haynes Reflects on the Podcast’s Run

Haynes acknowledged that ending the podcast was disappointing, particularly because of the audience they had built.

“I genuinely feel like people enjoy it,” Haynes said.

She added that she felt somewhat disappointed about leaving listeners behind but appreciated the experience.

“It’s been really fun. It’s been a lot of good time,” she said.

Haynes explained that the work required to produce the show needed to make sense alongside their other responsibilities.

Kaplan agreed, noting that coordinating their schedules had become increasingly difficult.

She also discussed the challenges of earning money from podcasting, even with an established audience.

Despite those difficulties, both hosts expressed appreciation for their listeners and the time they had spent recording together.

‘Where’s My Spin-Off?’ Will Continue Through ‘Survivor 51’

Listeners will still have several opportunities to hear Kaplan and Haynes before the podcast ends.

Kaplan confirmed that they intend to finish covering the current “Survivor” season.

“We hope you’ll join us on the remainder of this ride,” she told listeners.

The hosts also left open the possibility of returning for “Big Brother” coverage next summer.

Kaplan explained that their strongest audience numbers had come from discussing “Big Brother,” making it a potential option if they decide to record again.

However, neither host confirmed plans for another season.

For now, Kaplan and Haynes plan to finish their remaining episodes together before stepping away from the podcast.