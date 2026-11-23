This month, a spinoff of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” landed on Hulu. Based in Orange County, the reality series saw more drama, more feud, and more family woes.

Jen Affleck from the original series takes center stage in the OC version, along with a new lineup of Mormon wives. However, one name from the original cast list has barely made the edit.

Where Is Chandler Higginson In ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Orange County’?

Chandler Higginson was announced as one of the Mormon wives taking part in the OC spin-off of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Orange County.”

But when Hulu released its ‘Meet the OC Moms’ video in September, Higginson was noticeably absent.

In the official cast images, Jordan McClanahan is pictured instead of Higginson, with the latter credited only as ‘Friend of the Mormons.’

Higginson barely appears in any episodes, often seen in the background without any dialogue.

Has Chandler Higginson Revealed Why She Isn’t In The Show

Chandler Higginson hasn’t explicitly said why she was dropped from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Orange County.“

When the show premiered, Higginson was noticeably absent, but it was clear it wasn’t by choice.

“My invite was lost in the mail I suppose,” she wrote on Instagram along with a video of her doing laundry at home.

While the 32-year-old has not revealed why she is missing from the final cut, Higginson has made it very clear that it was not her decision.

When the trailer dropped, Chandler posted on Instagram: “If you blinked, you probably missed me in the trailer.. you won’t be seeing my story this season but you will see my reactions, which might be more entertaining.”

When a fan asked in the comment section if she could explain why she “chose to leave” the reality series, the mom responded: “I did not choose to leave.”

Higginson later posted a photo to Instagram of her swimming in the sea, with the overlay reading, “Me on vacation realizing I won’t be spending the next month anxious about the world knowing my dirty laundry I aired out on reality TV because I was cut from the main cast.”

Hulu has yet to explain why Higginson isn’t a main cast member of the spinoff anymore; she’s posted hints to her social media followers.

Under a photo dump of behind-the-scenes pictures from the reality show, Higginson liked a comment which said: “Too boring for Reality TV! is low key the biggest compliment.”

She also liked a comment that said: “She’s too loyal, too good, and not dramatic enough.”