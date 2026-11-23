On Nov. 12, the world met the women taking the lead on the first “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” spinoff. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” premiered on Hulu, and it’s taken just 11 days for the streamer to make a decision about its future.

The decision won’t be that surprising when you see the viewing figures. It logged 35 million viewing hours around the world within the 11 days it’s currently been on the streamer. In fact, during the first four days, it accumulated 20 million watch-hours, according to Deadline, up 12% from the explosive fifth season of the mothership.

‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Hulu THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES: ORANGE COUNTY – A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok. This is “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.” (Disney/Ashley Rose)

BILLY, ASPYN OVARD, BRI

There’s great news for fans of the Jen Affleck-led spinoff series. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” Season 2 has officially been given the green light. Hulu announced the renewal on Nov. 23, with a video of Affleck. With the strong viewership data, the renewal isn’t all that surprising, but there have been concerns over the franchise in recent months.

Hulu has ordered 20 additional episodes, but it’s not clear if this is just for the second season or if it will be split in two. The first season consisted of eight episodes, but the main series has 10 episodes per season. When there have been 20-episode renewals of the original series, they’ve been split into two seasons, so that’s likely to happen here.

The mothership series still remains in a sort of limbo. While “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 6 is currently filming, cast members have already announced their departure or have hinted that they are done with the show. Mikayla Matthews is the biggest one, sharing that she is done being on a show that highlights so much abuse.

The series had been given another 20-episode order, and there were still five episodes left in the Season 5 run. That should take them to Season 7, but it’s not clear who will stick around after filming the sixth season.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Brings a Slight Twist

Hulu THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES: ORANGE COUNTY – A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok. This is “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.” (Disney/Ashley Rose)

BOBBI ALTHOFF, SALOMÉ ANDREA

While the title of the show involves Mormon Wives and it follows the premise of the original series, not all the wives in the series are directly linked to the Mormon Church. It adds a new layer to the series, seeing a difference in opinion when it comes to values and faith. The women even wanted to make sure that they were seen as something completely different to the original reality stars. There is no MomTok here!

Yet the series still brings much of the drama that “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” did. There are still disagreements among the friend group, and we get a front seat to relationship dynamics and disagreements.

The first season ended with many unresolved storylines, including Aspyn Ovard sharing her daughter’s terminal cancer diagnosis. This came along with confirming the reason for her divorce in 2024, which ended her eight-year marriage to Parker Ferris. Fans also got to see Affleck share some of the issues that she had been hiding from the cameras in her own marriage, including Zac Affleck’s gambling issues. Shortly after the end of the season, she filed for divorce.

For now, the entire cast is set to return to “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange Country.” That includes Ovard and Affleck, along with Bobbi Althoff, Ashleigh Pease, Salomé Andre, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo, McCall DaPron, and Avery Woods.