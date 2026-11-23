A cryptic TikTok video has fans of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” trying to figure out who one of the star’s estranged husband’s “sneaky link” is. And while no names were dropped in the video, viewers have their own ideas on who he could be talking about.

Chase McWhorter Has ‘Mormon Wives’ Fans Speculating About His ‘Sneaky Link’

Miranda Hope’s estranged husband has TikTokers speculating who he could be talking about in his recent cryptic video.

“This the sound u hear when the sneaky link single mom w 3 kids tells u no more Tuesday night sleepovers at her place (tons of snacks btw) cuz she’s actually dating someone again,” he wrote on his video.

It didn’t take long for fans of the show to drop into the comments to play detective on who he could be talking about.

“Soooo we all thinking the same person right??” one person asked. Another wrote, “The caption being 2 roses is all we needed to know…” One other viewer said, “Am I the only one that had Miranda come to her mind? Not saying that’s the even possible, but it’s where my brain went not Taylor.”

Some viewers seem to think he’s talking about Miranda and others are thinking it’s Taylor Frankie Paul. One person wrote, “Everyone saying Taylor my first thought was Salome,” to which Chase replied, “Neither.”

Chase and Miranda Split in 2024

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Miranda McWhorter attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

While it’s known that the couple split a few years back, they didn’t file for divorce until this year. Miranda quietly filed in late September, but it wasn’t reported until early November.

In a joint statement shared with People, Miranda and Chase shared, “After much thought and consideration, we’ve decided to finally let the government in on the worst-kept secret: we’re not together.” The statement went on to say, “We understand this news may come as a shock to absolutely no one, and hope everyone can take the time they need to process during this incredibly predictable time.”

The jokes didn’t stop there. “We hope this officially puts the Ross and Rachel comparisons to rest,” the statement continued. “Please direct all further questions to our attorneys, who are thrilled we’re finally getting around to this.”

Chase Addressed the Divorce in a TikTok Video

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Miranda McWhorter attends Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Presents World Premiere of “Wuthering Heights” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)



In early November, shortly after news of the divorce filing hit the internet, Chase took to TikTok to share some “thoughts” on why it took so long to file.

“You may have won the battle, but I will win the war,” he began his video. “I’m just kidding. Obviously, I’m not about this. Mostly took so long because of laziness, really. It’s really all I can chalk it up to.”

He added that he’s still Miranda’s “biggest supporter” and promised he won’t be a “loser anymore.”

Miranda immediately hopped into the comments to add, “‘laziness.’ Yeahhh I’m the one that had to fill out all the paperwork and such. If you read it, you would know i took everything. Sorry this is how you’re finding out.” Chase hilariously replied, “This is fine just let me have some of ur cosmetic PR so I can feel cute. Thx.”