Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Says He’s ‘Unbothered’ After Her Steamy Dance With Val Chmerkovskiy

Partners on “Dancing with the Stars” have gone from a dance team to romantic partners, so fans are always looking for potential couples. The problem is some of their suspicions involve people who are already in relationships.

Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee and is competing in season 35 with Val Chmerkovskiy. Chmerkovskiy, 40, has been married to fellow dance professional Jenna Johnson since 2019. Kazee responded to fans who think the “Step Up” star had too much chemistry with Chmerkovskiy during their Rumba.

Steve Kazee Defends Jenna Dewan After Her Dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy

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Week five of season 35 was Mariah Carey night. Dewan, 45, and her partner danced to the romantic “My All,” and viewers were impressed. The performance was full of languid moments, and the actress showed off her flexibility. Kazee commented on an Instagram video about the performance and addressed those who believed they were “too touchy.”

“They don’t have chemistry. They have too much chemistry. They have chemistry in the wrong places. Make up your minds. Y’all really got too much time on your hands. [laughing emoji] the spouses are unbothered stay hatin,” he wrote.

“Also put some respect on my queen’s name and at least pronounce her name correctly when you try to slander her,” he replied, addressing Steph with the Deets directly. She mispronounced her last name.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” actress Ashley Jones replied to his comment, “@stevekazee we know the drill. [Let] em talk.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba chimed in with another explanation for their touching on and off the dance floor. “Dancers are physical beings. This is like the way we say hello. Don’t try to turn it into something it is not. Have some respect for both Jenna and Val and their partners please,” she commented.

Who is Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan’s fiancé?

Getty Steve Kazee (L) and US actress Jenna Dewan attend the 35th Annual Environment Media Association (EMA) Awards at the Radford Studio Center in Studio City, California on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

Kazee proposed to the “Rookie” actress in February 2020. They have a six-year-old son, Callum, and a two-year-old daughter named Rhiannon.

Kazee acted in “Seascape” and “Spamalot” on Broadway. He played Guy in “Once” in 2012 and was awarded a 2012 Tony for Best Actor in a Musical. The album of the show also won a Grammy.

Kazee played Jason Wyler on “Rookie” throughout the years. His role is an irregular one, with his last appearance in season 7. The couple starred in a 2023 Lifetime movie called “Devil on My Doorstep.”

Dewan told their love story to PEOPLE in 2019. “I had met Steve years ago in a flash, it must’ve been five minutes,” the dancer said. “I saw him perform in Once on Broadway and I was just totally blown away by his talent. My mom was with me, and we got to go backstage and meet the actors. He just had a cool [energy] about him.” The couple continues to be strong and it seems like he’s her number one fan.