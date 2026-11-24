Leah Kateb is tired of the rumors and wants to spill the tea once and for all. The “Love Island USA” star recently took to TikTok to put an end to the rumors she’s been hearing, calling them “lies and debauchery.”

The reality star explained that she’s wanted to make a video sharing her truth for a while.

Leah Kateb Addresses ‘Lies and Debauchery’ She’s Heard

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Leah Kateb attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “The Drama” at DGA Theater Complex on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Kateb took to TikTok to share the truth about her appearance and to squash any rumors that have been going around.

“It has come to my attention that there have been lies and debauchery and whatnot about my appearance, and I’ve been wanting to make this video for a long time,” she said. She explained that a YouTube video had some women bashing her and saying that she’s had multiple facelifts and chin implants.

She then went over the truth and the lies, explaining that when she “came out of that villa” she shared what she has had done, and despite doing “videos with my injector,” she’s still “being torn to shreds” online.

Leah Kateb Shared Why She Had Multiple Nose Jobs

Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Leah Kateb attends the YSL Beauty Drive Thru on April 09, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for YSL Beauty)

She began talking about her first nose job that was done when she was just a teen.

“I have multiple videos of me talking about my nose job. So let’s start with the upper region thing that I ever did was my rhinoplasty, and I got my rhinoplasty when I was about 17, I think I just turned 18. It was really easy, only cosmetic, and after a week of healing, I went and got my cast taken off,” she shared. “When my cast got taken off, I went straight to my horse, and he swung his head. When your nose is healing, it’s still like the bone is still moldable, and also, it needs to be able to set into place, so he swung his head, and he broke it, and I felt it break.”

She said that because it was still so swollen, she really didn’t visually notice anything, and explained that it didn’t bother her at first, but then she started to have a tough time breathing.

“So I went to a doctor, and he told me that my nose was basically hanging on by a thread, or a bone, in better words,” she continued. “Literally, like a week before that surgery, and he was like, you have to come in, and then that next day one side completely collapsed, and I couldn’t breathe out of it, so then I had to go in and get a surgery.”

She explained that she had to have her nose reconstructed. She ended up with complications after surgery and healing was difficult, and that’s why she didn’t want to talk about the second nose job right away. Kateb also said that her healing was “so scary and so rough” that she really “didn’t care” much about how it looked. “I’m just happy that I’m healthy and I’m able to breathe, and that I’m okay,” she added.

Other Cosmetic Procedures the Reality Star Had Done

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Leah Kateb attends L’Oréal Paris’ 21st Annual Women of Worth Celebration at The Ebell of Los Angeles on November 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Next up, she addressed what she had done and not done cosmetically to her face.

“My face used to be filled with filler and Botox. And seeing my face during the reunion that was like fresh filler, honey. If you compare that to my face now, I have dissolved it all,” she said. “My face, we dissolved the filler and the only thing that I have in my face right now is Easy Gel.”

She also said she’s “never gotten a facelift.” And being only 27, she isn’t quite sure why anyone would think that she would do that type of surgery. She added that she’s “not opposed” to it, but not anytime soon.

She then moved on to other parts of her body and what she’s had done.

“When I was 20, I made a very poor decision to allow someone to fill my cellulite with a form of filler, and that resulted in whatever you had been seeing down here (referring to her butt), like all the other stuff. Anyhow, that also just got taken out, so this is what’s left of me,” she said. “I’ve always been a naturally curvier hourglass kind of girl.”

Kateb said she’s trying to get back to her “most natural baseline” at this point, explaining that she does regret a lot of the things she’s done in the past.

“I’m not the first person to be made fun of about how I look on the internet. I’m definitely not gonna be the last.” She added that she wishes women wouldn’t talk negatively about each other, and she’s just happy she’s healthy and is getting “back to my most Leah baseline.”

She also said she was more “unnatural” while on “Love Island” than she is now.

The ‘Love Island’ Star Shared a Message for Other Women

Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Leah Kateb attends the YouTube Backstage Studio during Weekend 1 of Coachella 2026 at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube)

Before ending her long, revealing video, she shared a message to other women, asking them to think about cosmetic procedures before doing them because reversing can be difficult.

“I think I’m prioritizing healthiness and happiness now over anything,” she said. “I’ll for sure be the first person to say please think about it. Honestly, if I could, I would go back and just leave everything alone. The only thing I would probably still do is my nose, but yeah, I think everything else should have been left alone.”

Her video received more than 700,000 views, 78,000 likes, and hundreds of comments.

One viewer asked, “It’s like why is it anyone’s concern. Ppl just can’t mind their own business.” Another person pointed out, “And the thing is, so what if you did get surgery for everything people say you did? People act like they get some big prize at the end of life for never altering their appearance, as if it somehow makes them better than someone who chooses to and vice versa.” Many others just thanked her for her transparency and shared positive comments.