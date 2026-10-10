Tributes Pour In After Beloved Actor Passes Away at 75

Bollywood fans are mourning the unexpected loss of beloved actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar.

According to a report from NBC News, Patekar passed away in the early hours of October 8, going into cardiac arrest after suffering a medical emergency at his residence in Goa, India. He was 75 years old.

An Auspicious Acting Career

Getty Bollywood actor Nana Patekar poses during the trailer launch of his Indian Hindi-language emotional drama film ‘Vanvaas’ in Mumbai on December 2, 2024.

Patekar began his film career in 1978 in the film “Gaman,” and primarily worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema before moving on to mainstream Bollywood productions. He gained immense popularity in a wide range of diverse roles, equally adept at drama and comedy.

As his popularity in Bollywood films increased, he was also part of India’s “parallel cinema” movement, known for its focus on intense realism and topical social issues.

Patekar gained international acclaim beyond his native India when he appeared in filmmaker Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated “Salaam Bombay!” in 1988.

Throughout his career, Patekar appeared in nearly 120 films. He also ventured behind the camera, directing 1991’s “Prahaar: The Final Attack,” and 2022’s “Vadh.”

India’s Prime Minister Paid Tribute

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many to mourn Patekar’s passing, sharing a heartfelt tribute via X.

“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had,” Modi wrote.

“He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations,” Modi continued. “He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers.”

A Tsunami of Tributes

Numerous luminaries in Indian cinema took to social media to pay tribute.

Among them was famed actor Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, praising Patekar as “a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend… You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world.”

Renowned Indian musician Ustad Amjad Ali Khan also paid tribute.

“We are very sad to hear that legendary Nana Patekar is passing away. He was a great artist, and we all admired his work. I had the honor of meeting him only once, and I still remember seeing many of his films,” Khan said in a statement, as reported by India New England News.

“I don’t think anybody can replace him. He was a great actor. It’s a great loss of the film industry. He will always be remembered. He will always live in our hearts and minds, and through his films he’ll always be remembered,” he added.

Also remembering Patekar was actress Manisha Koirala, who co-starred with the late actor in three films. She honored him in a message she shared on Instagram Stories (via NDTV).

“Deeply saddened by the passing of a true stalwart of acting,” she wrote. “His contribution to cinema and his craft will always be remembered.”