When one of the stars of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” decided to hire a private investigator to get to the bottom of a troubling situation, she was shocked by what was uncovered.

Avery Woods was surprised to find out that photos from a deleted OnlyFans account had made the rounds online. But it only gets more upsetting from there.

Avery Woods ‘Didn’t Know Those Photos Still Existed’

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Avery Woods visits The Empire State Building on November 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

During Tuesday’s episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Woods opened up about explicit photos of her that have been circulating online. She learned that the photos were found on nearly 200,000 NSFW sites.

“When I was being told that people were sending these photos around and then when I watched the scene, it made me kind of nauseous. It made me sick to my stomach,” she said. “I have children and obviously that account was deleted on my own.” She added that she deleted her OnlyFans account “many years ago” and that she wasn’t aware “those photos still existed.”

Woods ended up hiring a private investigator to locate where the photos were coming from, and learned that they “have been sold in over 170,000 different pornography websites – illegally – without my consent.”

Sites Are Profiting From Avery Woods’ Photos

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Avery Woods visits The Empire State Building on November 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

According to Us Weekly, Woods told podcast host Amanda Hirsch that the websites with the photos continue to profit off of them.

“People kept [my photos from OnlyFans]. Then they sold them to all these sites and my PI was like, ‘They’re making between $5,000 and $30,000 a month off your body,’” she shared. “I had no idea. I don’t ever Google myself.”

The reality star also shared that for months now, they’ve been trying to get the photos taken down off the sites.

The topic of her old OnlyFans account was brought up by a few of her “Mormon Wives” costars during season 1.

Avery Woods Felt Degraded by How Her ‘Friends’ Treated the Topic

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Avery Woods, McCall DaPron, Bobbi Althoff and Madison Bontempo visit The Empire State Building on November 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Woods said that watching the episode where the photos were being shared was “degrading.”

“It was so degrading watching women that I really [thought were] my friends,” she said. “We have spent so much time together and watching that made me ill when they were passing it around.” She added if she was on the other side of this, she would have stopped it from happening.

“I understand that people might have an issue with things I’ve done in the past, and I can’t change that. But I can be better moving forward,” she added.

Season 1 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” is currently streaming on Hulu. It was recently announced that the series was picked up for a second season.