Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi believes her first pregnancy may have played a role in MTV’s decision to end the original “Jersey Shore” series in 2012.

During her November 22 appearance on Tana Mongeau’s “Brand Safe” podcast, the reality star reflected on her early years on television and how becoming a mother changed the direction of her career.

Polizzi explained that she believes the timing of her pregnancy announcement had something to do with the show’s conclusion.

However, the end of “Jersey Shore” opened another opportunity for Polizzi to continue sharing her life with viewers alongside her longtime friend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Snooki Believes Her Pregnancy Influenced the End of ‘Jersey Shore’

While discussing the original series, Mongeau brought up the show’s conclusion in 2012, prompting Polizzi to share her theory about why it ended.

“I feel like it ended cuz I got pregnant,” Polizzi said.

The reality star also suggested that those behind the series may have wanted to give the cast a break before potentially bringing them back together.

“But yeah, once I announced I was pregnant, they were like, ‘All right, this is the last season,'” she recalled.

According to Us Weekly, Polizzi returned for the sixth and final season of “Jersey Shore” while pregnant with her son, Lorenzo.

She decided to live separately from her roommates while continuing to spend time with them throughout the summer.

Although Polizzi believes her pregnancy influenced the decision to end the series, she did not indicate that MTV had officially confirmed this as the reason.

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Snooki Reflects on Finding Out She Was Pregnant at 24

Polizzi also recalled discovering she was expecting her first child with her now-husband, Jionni LaValle.

She explained that the couple had been traveling when she realized her period was late.

LaValle went to purchase pregnancy tests, and Polizzi recalled taking 10, all of which came back positive.

The news initially overwhelmed the couple, who had been dating for less than a year.

Although Polizzi had always wanted to become a mother at a young age, she still hoped to travel and enjoy more experiences before starting a family.

“But it worked out and I wouldn’t change it for a thing,” she said.

Polizzi also shared that motherhood came more naturally to her than she initially expected, despite having been nervous around babies before welcoming Lorenzo.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV

Snooki’s Pregnancy Inspired a New Chapter on Reality Television

While the original “Jersey Shore” came to an end, Polizzi and Farley continued filming their spin-off, “Snooki & JWoww.”

Polizzi revealed that the friends originally envisioned creating a travel show together, visiting different destinations and documenting their experiences.

However, her pregnancy encouraged them to explore a different concept centered around growing up and entering new stages of their lives.

Polizzi even documented Lorenzo’s birth on the spin-off, allowing fans to follow her journey into motherhood.

Looking back, the reality star believes the transition worked out well for both women.

She also expressed interest in traveling more in the future and entertained the possibility of bringing back “Snooki & JWoww,” although no official revival plans were announced.