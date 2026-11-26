“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” star Jen Affleck is just weeks away from welcoming baby number four. As she awaits the new bundle of joy’s arrival, she shared a sweet gender reveal video on social media.

The reality star recently shared a pregnancy scare earlier this week, and now she’s sharing something more lighthearted as she reveals whether they are about to welcome their second son or third daughter.

Jen Affleck Shares Gender Reveal Video on Thanksgiving

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Jen Affleck attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

In the spirit of being thankful, Jen shared a video on Instagram on Thanksgiving captioned, “Our story may be changing, but the love we have for our babies never will.” She followed it up with the gender of her fourth baby with estranged husband Zac Affleck.

In the video, Jen, Zac, and their three children, Nora, Luca, and Penelope, are sitting on a beach with a cake in front of them, as they take wine glasses to cut the cake to see if there’s blue or pink frosting in the middle.

The black-and-white video turns to color at the end as they reveal they are expecting their third girl. Nora looks excited and Luca is just ready to eat some cake! The family shares some sweet moments together before concluding the video.

It didn’t take long for the comment section to fill up after Jen posted the sweet video. In less than an hour, the video had nearly 72,000 likes and hundreds of uplifting comments.

“Congratulations you two. Just because your marriage didn’t work doesn’t mean you both aren’t great parents. The story is changing but that’s okay,” one person wrote. Another said, “Divorce attorney here, I tell my clients this should be the goal.” One other viewer shared, “At the end of the day that man can still be your best friend , divorce doesnt mean you have to be enemies.”

Jen’s “Mormon Wives” co-star Avery Woods also took to the comments to say, “This baby is soooo loved.”

Jen Affleck Had a Pregnancy Scare Earlier This Week

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Jennifer Affleck attends the 20th Anniversary of L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

According to People, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Jen shared an Instagram Story captioned, “Really thought our little turkey was coming a couple of weeks early today.” The photo showed the reality star in a hospital bed with fetal monitors on her belly.

No other update was given about the situation.

This comes amid Jen filing for divorce from Zac on November 3. On November 17, Jen shared a lengthy Instagram post talking about the relationship.

“There’s been a lot of conversation surrounding the end of my marriage. And while I know there are people celebrating this new chapter for me, I can’t help but feel a lot of grief. I think when people talk about divorce, they focus so much on the painful parts of a marriage,” she wrote. “But what I’m finding is that grieving the good parts is actually the hardest. Grieving the relationship we once had, the two young people who fell in love, and the family and future I always imagined we’d have.”

Her caption went on to share how things have changed, that Zac is an “amazing father” to their children, and that “regardless of what happened between us, I’ll always be grateful for that.”