Jenny McCarthy has been open and honest about the health struggles she’s been dealing with for the past few years. Last month, she revealed that her health problems had her living in a tent, as she detailed what mold and mycotoxin poisoning has done to her life.

Earlier this week, the podcast host took to Instagram Live while receiving her final round of a therapeutic plasma exchange treatment (TPE), something she’s done four times prior over the past few months. The treatments, which cost several thousands of dollars each time, have helped her improve her health issues significantly.

Jenny McCarthy Has Been Battling Mold and Mycotoxin Poisoning For Years

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Jenny McCarthy attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 54-year-old “Masked Singer” judge recently shared more insight into her battle with mold and mycotoxin poisoning on her podcast, “Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show.” During the podcast episode, she shared how this all began for her.

“Believe it or not, this entire journey started with a freaking toothache. And somehow that led me down a rabbit hole of doctors, surgeries, teeth being pulled, mysterious growths popping up in places you are not expecting, implants literally falling out, and eventually realizing my immune system was fighting something so much bigger,” she said. She added that being desperate to heal, she moved out of the house into the backyard. “Because I’m paranoid, I live in a tent. And I’m not even joking,” she said.

Jenny McCarthy’s Healing Journey Led Her to TPE

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Jenny McCarthy attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During her live earlier in the week, McCarthy shared that the treatments have helped her to “feel so much better.”

“I feel like the life is back inside of me. I feel like I’m not as sensitive to the world,” she said. “I’m not living out of a tent anymore. I was so chemically sensitive that I couldn’t handle much so I know that I’m getting better because I’m not as sensitive.”

She also added that she has more energy and feels “amazing.”

“Night and day. And I can’t wait to do the before and after of my labs,” she continued. “Judging from the way I feel, it’s working.”

Jenny McCarthy Answered Questions While Getting Fifth TPE Treatment

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (L-R) Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After explaining the difference between mold outside and the mold coming from a water-damaged building, she shared that the typical detox many do wasn’t working for her, so she turned to TPE.

“Some people do one session, some people do three sessions, some people do five, and I think people do more,” she said about the treatments. Each of these treatments cost more than $6,000.

McCarthy wanted people to know there are other health issues that TPE could help with, since it’s not specifically just to treat mold poisoning. McCarthy’s nurse then jumped in to say, “Some people get it just to get rid of the toxins. Other people have severe autoimmune diseases.”

McCarthy then jumped back in to share some insight into her “before bloodwork” saying she’s going to retest all the same tests soon and share them with everyone.