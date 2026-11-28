Whitney Leavitt’s film acting debut premiered on Netflix earlier this week, and fans aren’t staying quiet about one particular scene. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” alum stars in the holiday movie “All for Christmas” as Winona, a podcaster who’s trying to find love on a dating app.

This role is Leavitt’s first film acting role, and while fans were excited to see her in a different spotlight than reality TV or Broadway, many can’t stop talking about one scene. Leavitt didn’t take long to hilariously respond to the comments.

Fans Call Out One Scene in Whitney Leavitt’s New Movie

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Whitney Leavitt attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

A quick search of “Whitney Leavitt” on TikTok turns up many videos talking about this one scene in her new holiday film. The scene in question — Leavitt is texting but her fingers aren’t touching the phone at all. Leavitt must have caught wind of the jokes online and decided to join in on the fun.

The former reality star posted a video on social media captioned, “When I got caught fake texting in my 1st Netflix movie.” The comment section didn’t disappoint at all.

Netflix hopped into the comments to say, “It’s not your fault if other people don’t have the new iPhone upgrade that no longer requires you to touch the screen to type.” Leavitt’s husband Conner wrote, “The texting may have been fake but being in the Netflix top 10 definitely isn’t.”

‘Anyways Make Sure to Go Watch ‘All for Christmas’ on Netflix’

Many others joined in on the fun by leaving hilarious comments.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” star Avery Woods wrote, “Lmaooooo. I smell an Oscar coming in the future don’t you worry.” Fellow OC spinoff star Salome Andrea just left two laughing emojis.

One viewer pointed out, “I once saw someone take a call with their lock screen on, and the phone upside down in a movie. Common offense.” Another added, “Kelli Rowland once texted using Excel, you’ll be fine girl.”

‘All For Christmas’ is Currently Streaming on Netflix

Netflix and Leavitt shared a joint Instagram post announcing the film’s debut a few days before the texting jokes hit social media.

Much of the comment section was positive. One viewer shared, “I’ve seen enough, give her the Oscar,” and another said, “Whitney just single handedly out did hallmark and saved Christmas btw.”

Leavitt stars alongside Jesse Kove in the holiday film that follows Leavitt’s character, Winona, as she tries to find love online and connects with Kove’s character, Luke.

While this was Leavitt’s first film role, she first made waves on TV in the popular Hulu reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” She then took her talent to the stage and made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.” According to People, she’s currently getting ready to return to Broadway to play Sandra Dee in “Just in Time.”