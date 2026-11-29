For many divorced parents, the holiday season brings tough schedules, and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” star Bobbi Althoff isn’t immune to that reality. She recently opened up briefly about the difficulties of missing holidays with the kids because of co-parenting schedules, and many viewers could relate.

Bobbi Althoff Shares a Peek Into Her Holiday Schedule With Her Kids

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Bobbi Althoff attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

In a recently shared video to Instagram and TikTok, Althoff shared a peek into her co-parenting arrangement with her ex-husband.

“Every year, me and my ex would draw for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and as much as it’s really sad to miss having a holiday with the girls, we’ve just gotten used to it and it’s life. So this year they had Thanksgiving with their dad and they’re gonna have Christmas with me,” she said. “So they’ve been gone all week, so I got these little gift bags for them while they were gone, and I’m going to pick them up and then give them these little presents.”

She added that it’s been “a long week without them.”

Many Viewers Could Relate to Bobbi Althoff’s Co-Parenting Holiday Struggle

It didn’t take long for viewers to share how relatable this topic is in the comment sections on TikTok and Instagram.

One viewer wrote on TikTok, “My son has been gone since Wednesday with his dad & I miss him so much,” to which Althoff replied, “So happy we get Christmas this year, last year sucked.”

Another viewer shared, “Uhgg split Thanksgiving and Christmas is so hard for me.” Another wrote, “I do the same routine with mine, it doesnt suck any less every year.”

Over on Instagram, the comments were similar. “It absolutely is challenging. Love that you’re sharing this,” one viewer said. Another added, “It’s always hard! Loveeee you and you’re an amazing mama.” One person simply wrote what many are probably thinking, “Co parenting is hard.”

The ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Has Been Open About More Than Just Co-Parenting

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Bobbi Althoff attends 2024 ChainFEST Los Angeles VIP Night at Skylight Row on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Althoff is known for being open and honest about many topics that affect her life. The reality star has opened up about everything from cosmetic treatments and religion to mental health struggles, often sparking conversations around relatable topics that her fans appreciate her being candid about.

A few weeks ago, the podcaster turned reality star shared a TikTok post that revealed a dark past.

“As a child I thought of killing myself many many times. Only one time did I actually get close to succeeding. I remember feeling so certain life would never get better. That I would always feel like I didn’t fit it. Like I would always be an outcast,” she wrote. “My home life was a lot. We had no money and my parents were both very abusive. School could have been an escape from that, instead it was worse.”

Her caption went on to share that she hated that she wasn’t “normal,” and was “so insecure. But then her social media journey began.

“I showed up as me. Socially awkward. A little weird. And I found confidence in who I am. I found confidence in my insecurities,” she continued. “I know I’m a little unusual, that my personality can be off putting. But I no longer hate those things about myself. I’m grateful for ‘SLOWMOC’ for helping me find even more confidence in the person I am. And I’m grateful for all of the people who relate to me.”

Viewers shared tons of support and positive thoughts. “And she stayed so she could tell her story, so other little girls just like her, wouldn’t be so afraid to stay too,” one person wrote. Another said, “I love your social awkwardness it brings me comfort.” One other wrote, “Thanks for sharing, thanks for staying and thanks for making millions of people smile! You’re so loved and will be forever. Coming from someone going through something similar right now.”