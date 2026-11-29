Jenelle Evans is no stranger to receiving backlash online. The “Teen Mom” alum has had her share of dramatic moments and criticism and she’s adding another topic to that list.

After reuniting with her 17-year-old son Jace for Thanksgiving, the mother and son shared a special outing that sparked a conversation online with mixed reactions.

Jenelle Evans Sparked a Buzz Online After Sharing a First-Time Experience With Son Jace

Getty PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Jenelle Evans attends Mission Project Palm Beach Summit on October 18, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Mission Project)

The “Teen Mom” alum recently shared an experience she had with her son Jace on social media and many viewers have taken to the comment section to share their unfiltered thoughts.

“We’re here at the mall and I have Jace with me, and he’s gonna go get his first tattoo,” she started her video. “Now in the state of Florida, you could be 17 with a parent consent.”

Jace jumped in to share that he’s going to get a “poison tree” tattoo after first deciding on a centipede tattoo.

“I only let him get this too because I saw the pictures. At first he was gonna get a centipede, I was a little bit uh about that, but it’s okay now he’s choosing a poison tree,” Evans added. Jace then showed where he’s getting the tattoo on his arm, and then the video goes to the process of getting the tattoo, and then the final result.

Fans Share Thoughts on the Viral Video

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral on TikTok. In less than 24 hours, it had more than 2 million views and thousands of comments. The Instagram video currently has more than 12,000 likes and a hundreds of comments. Some of the comments were pro allowing Jace to get a tattoo and some were against it.

“Giving freedoms with guidance and boundaries is what shapes great people,” one person wrote, to which Evans replied, “Yessss! I’m happy I was there to lead him in the right direction and not let his friends do it.” Another person agreed with that thought and wrote, “At least it was a mom and son thing and actually professional. And he didn’t get it home made in someone basement!! It looks so good.”

And then there was the other side of the comments. “I just can’t get behind this…he’s too young to make such a life long decision,” one viewer wrote. Another said, “I regret my first and only tattoo I got when I was 18. I’m sure he will regret it one day too.” Another person pointed out, “Whelp….there goes a ton of job opportunities.”

‘All My Babies Together’

Just a day prior to the tattoo video, Evans shared an Instagram post for Thanksgiving with “all my babies together.”

Evans posed in a photo alongside her three children — Jace, 17, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, 12, with ex Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, 9, with her ex-husband David Eason.

Last month, Evans shared that Jace was living with her mom, Barbara Evans. According to Us Magazine, Evans recently shared insight into how Jace was doing during a TikTok Live.

“Jace is doing good. He is living with my mom. I know a lot of you guys are like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s because he doesn’t want to be with you’ or ‘Oh, because no one wants him to be there,'” she said. “Well, Jace is used to growing up kind of like a single child because, you know, [he was] living with my mom. And then coming to my house every weekend.”