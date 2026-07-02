Kelly Osbourne Honors Ozzy Osbourne With Emotional New Tattoo

Kelly Osbourne has found a meaningful new way to honor her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The reality TV star became one of the first people to receive a tattoo aboard the London Eye after stepping into the attraction’s temporary “World Rotating Tattoo Studio” on Monday, according to HELLO.

Kelly Looked Happy Getting the Tattoo

Suspended 443 feet above the city, Kelly chose a design inspired by one of her father’s most recognizable trademarks — his signature round glasses.

Photos from the event showed Kelly smiling as she received the tattoo on her upper thigh while seated inside one of the London Eye’s glass capsules overlooking the capital. For the occasion, she wore a red-and-white polka-dot mini dress with puffed sleeves.

Once the tattoo was complete, Kelly posed proudly with her artist before sharing a more personal keepsake from the day.

Alongside professional images, she uploaded a Polaroid of herself receiving the tattoo and included a heartfelt message to the artist.

“Thank you, there is no one else I would trust with this. I love you, Kelly,” she wrote beneath the photo.

For Kelly, the tattoo carried a much deeper meaning.

The design serves as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July 2025 at age 76. Since losing the legendary Black Sabbath frontman, Kelly has been open about the profound grief she continues to experience.

Kelly Frequently Posts About Ozzy

On Father’s Day earlier this year, she shared an emotional Instagram tribute alongside a carousel of photos celebrating their close relationship.

“Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments — the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see,” Kelly wrote.

“The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all! I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you. Until we meet again!”

Her latest tattoo is another reminder of the special bond the father and daughter shared throughout his life.

Kelly has frequently spoken about navigating milestones without Ozzy since his passing, including the difficult experience of celebrating her first birthday without him.

Ahead of that birthday in October 2025, she reflected on the tradition she missed most.

“Tomorrow is going to be a first for me. The first birthday without my dad,” she wrote.

“Every year the thing I look forwarded to the most was spending the day with him and the cards he would write me. Knowing that I will never get one again shatters my heart.”

She also shared several of the handwritten birthday cards Ozzy had given her over the years.

“Here are just a few of them,” Kelly continued. “They were always short, simple but said everything I needed to hear. I love you Daddy tomorrow will suck without you.”

Now, with a permanent tribute etched onto her skin high above London’s skyline, Kelly has found another lasting way to keep her father’s memory close.