Stassi Schroeder Shares New Update on Marriage to Beau Clark After ‘House of Stassi’ 

Stassi Schroeder is opening up about where things stand with husband Beau Clark after giving viewers an unusually personal look at their marriage during the first season of “House of Stassi.”

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star recently spoke with Us Weekly about the experience of filming her reality series, including why she chose to show the less polished parts of her life and how she and Beau have moved forward since cameras stopped rolling.

And for anyone wondering how the couple is doing today, Stassi had an encouraging update.

Stassi Schroeder Reveals Where Her Marriage Stands Today

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Stassi, 38, acknowledged that viewers saw some challenging moments between her and Beau, 46, during the show’s debut season. However, she explained that their relationship had already evolved by the time audiences watched those conversations unfold.

“By the time the show aired, we had already worked through a lot of it together,” Stassi told Us Weekly. “I think we both feel really good about where we are now and are in the most honest place we’ve ever been.”

She also shared that Beau is doing “well,” offering reassurance to viewers who became invested in their relationship throughout the season.

For Stassi, watching those moments back was part of a larger experience that came with inviting cameras into their family life. She acknowledged that putting personal relationships on television naturally leads to conversations afterward, particularly when everyone has an opportunity to see things from another perspective.

“I think anytime you put your group dynamics on television, there are going to be conversations afterward,” she explained. “We’ve all had to process watching certain moments back and seeing the other person’s point of view.”

While their marriage became a major talking point, Stassi’s latest comments suggest the couple has spent the time since filming working through those conversations together.

Why Stassi Wanted to Show Every Side of Her Life

Stassi also explained why she made the deliberate decision not to hide the cameras or pretend that filming wasn’t part of her everyday life.

“It was definitely intentional. I knew going into it that I wanted to acknowledge the fact that we were making a television show,” she told the outlet.

After more than a decade in reality television, Stassi felt that ignoring the production process would make the series less authentic.

That same approach influenced how much of her personal life she was willing to share.

“I went into this knowing I was going to put it all out there, because otherwise there really wouldn’t have been a point in doing the show,” she explained. “If I only wanted to show the polished version of my life, I could just post on Instagram.”

For Stassi, that willingness to be open was central to making House of Stassi feel different from a carefully curated look at her family.

Could ‘House of Stassi’ Return for Season 2?

Although Stassi would welcome another season, she confirmed there is no “official news” about a renewal just yet.

“I’d absolutely love to keep going,” she said, adding that she hopes viewers will get to see more of her life with Beau, their children and her friendships.

She also suggested that a potential second season could bring a little more lighthearted fun.

For now, Stassi’s latest marriage update offers a glimpse of where she and Beau are today, beyond the moments viewers watched unfold during Season 1.