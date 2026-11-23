Bravo has revealed its winter 2026 lineup, with “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” returning for season 15 on January 19, 2027, with a revamped cast.

The schedule also includes new seasons of “Southern Charm” and “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition,” along with the new series “Small Town Trouble: Texas.”

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Returns With New Cast Members

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“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will return for season 15 on January 19, 2027, with several familiar faces and five new Housewives.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania are returning to the franchise.

They will be joined by newcomers Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Deeba Patel, and Natia Rufolo.

Vanessa Barerra will also appear as a friend of the cast.

According to Bravo’s official announcement, the new season will focus on “longtime friendships, strong sisterhoods, and unexpected twists [that] set the stage for a fresh take on Jersey life.”

The season marks a new chapter for the franchise following its previous cast conflicts and extended hiatus.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 and New Texas Series Join Winter Lineup

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“Southern Charm” returned for season 12 on November 12, with several longtime cast members back in Charleston.

The returning cast includes Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes and Whitner Slagsvol.

Newcomer Allie Newman also joins the group.

The new season follows the cast as they navigate changing friendships and relationships.

Bravo also introduced “Small Town Trouble: Texas” on November 18 with a two-hour premiere.

Set in Boerne, Texas, the series follows five women navigating friendships, family relationships and their social circles.

The cast includes Aaryn Williams, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, Alli McAnelly and Hailey Head.

Their husbands and partners also appear throughout the season.

‘Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition’ Returns With Six Bravo Stars

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The second season of “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition” premieres Wednesday, December 30, with a special two-episode debut.

The series features Housewives from several Bravo franchises temporarily swapping households and experiencing different family routines.

The season 2 cast includes Lisa Barlow from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Angela Oakley and Phaedra Parks from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Gina Kirschenheiter from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Stephanie Hollman from “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” and Crystal Kung-Minkoff from “The Real Housewives of Beverly

Bravo Confirms Weekly Winter 2026 Programming Schedule

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Alongside its new premieres, Bravo will continue airing several ongoing reality series throughout the winter.

The network’s announced weekly schedule includes:

Monday “Below Deck” season 13

Tuesday “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 16

Wednesday “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 7

Wednesday “Small Town Trouble: Texas” season 1

Thursday “Southern Charm” season 12

Sunday “The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 11

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will also continue airing throughout the week.