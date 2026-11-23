Madison LeCroy revealed she would consider selling her dream home—if the price was right. The “Southern Charm” star and her husband Brett Randle purchased a $3.9 million home on Daniel Island in May 2025, where they live with their one-year-old daughter Teddi and older son Hudson, 14, who is LeCroy’s child from her first marriage.

The gorgeous South Carolina property, which features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home gym, and a backyard with a pool and tanning patio, has been featured on the 12th season of “Southern Charm,” most recently when LeCroy hosted a pool party for the girls. But the mom of two recently admitted that it may not necessarily be her family’s “forever” home.

Madison LeCroy Admitted She Would Sell Her Daniel Island, SC Home If She Received a Big Enough Offer

LeCroy opened up about her home in an interview with Bravo Insider.

“Is anything forever? I don’t know,” the Bravo TV personality said. “I like anything I have. I feel like, especially at this point of designing this house with my interior designer, like, there’s a price, and I’m willing to sell for a certain amount.”

“It does feel like forever in the sense that we already have so many memories, like bringing Teddi home in this house and seeing my son, basically, be a man with all the kids coming over,” she continued. “It is a social house, so I don’t see myself leaving anytime soon, but if someone wants to double the price I paid, they can have it.”

Madison LeCroy Previously Owned a Smaller House on Daniel Island

LeCroy previously owned a smaller home on Daniel Island, which fans saw regularly on “Southern Charm.” She listed the four-bedroom home for sale in early 2025, not long after announcing she was expecting a baby with Randle.

At the time, LeCroy told the Daily Dish that she simply needed more space for her growing family. She also noted that the new space was a dream home.

“Life’s changing, our family’s growing, and I’ve got big dreams, so why not level up?” she told the outlet last year. “It’s exactly what we need. More space, more charm, and plenty of room for our family to grow. It’s got everything we’ve wanted and then some, so get ready.”