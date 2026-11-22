“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright continues to turn heads with her impressive weight-loss transformation. Back in August, the Bravo star revealed that she was using a GLP-1 medication to help manage her weight, sharing at the time that she had lost 25 pounds and was on track to getting her sparkle back.

Just a month later, Cartwright showed off the results in a sizzling bikini photo, prompting her co-stars and fans alike to flood the comment section with fire emojis and words of support. Now, the reality star is giving fans another glimpse of her transformation, stunning in a glamorous snapshot on Instagram while also showcasing her slim midriff and latest results.

Brittany Cartwright Stuns Fans With New Look As Weight Loss Journey Continues

Getty Brittany Cartwright

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright is showing fans the latest results of her weight loss journey. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, November 21, the Bravo personality wowed in a light purple two-piece ensemble that bared her tiny midriff.

The snapshot showed Cartwright sitting in a car while wearing a gorgeous purple crop top with ruched detailing and a matching long skirt. The two-piece ensemble highlighted her noticeably slimmer silhouette, with the cropped top showing off her toned midriff. The reality star completed her look with sky-high nude Christian Louboutin heels.

Cartwright went full glam for the occasion, coordinating her eyeshadow with her beautiful dress and opting for a nude lip. She also styled her long brown hair in a sleek high ponytail. A second photo showed her about to step out of her car and holding a fun brown furry purse.

“All glammed up and going places ✨✨,” she teased in her caption.

Cartwright’s ‘The Valley’ Co-Stars & Fans React to Her Latest Gorgeous Photo

Cartwright’s new sexy photo caught the attention of all of her fans and “The Valley” co-stars, who loved how she continues to proudly showcase the results of her weight loss.

“Stunning 😍😍😍😍,” her co-star Zack Wickham wrote. “Goddess!!❤️🔥,” Jasmine Goode shared while Janet Caperna and Nia Sanchez shared three fire emojis.

In fact, some fans even compared her look to another reality TV star: “I thought this was khloe Kardashian ❤️” Another fan also pointed out that her new look reminded her of seeing Cartwright when she was first introduced on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Wow she looks like the Brittany we first saw in that cute lil romper going to meet Lisa for the first time. Like a time machine.. gorgeous, stunning,” they wrote. “kentucky muffin you are just SLAYING it girl,” another fan shared.

In late October, Cartwright gave fans a glimpse into her life today with several snapshots on Instagram. In one photo, the reality star showed off a cute black-and-white mini dress while spending time with her mom, who appeared to be visiting. The two also spent time in Cartwright’s pool, with a photo showing her mom playing with Cruz, her son, whom she shares with “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor.

Other photos also showed a sultry photo of herself in a green dress featuring daring cutouts that accentuated her slimmer silhouette and highlighted her toned figure.