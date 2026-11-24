Karen Huger has revealed she has plans to move out of the home she shares with her husband Ray amid the relationship strife that led her to stop wearing her wedding ring.

Getty Karen Huger in March 2026.

The 63-year-old said on the November 16 episode of Cynthia Bailey and Kung Minkoff’s podcast “Humble Brag” that she’s planning on finding a place of her own. She explained, “I’m going to move out because I have to continue to heal. And it’s hard to heal when you’re one-on-one, like, Ray and I are in a home together.”

She shared that the couple will keep their Potomac, Maryland home and she plans to make visits. On a recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Karen revealed she and Ray had been sleeping in separate rooms. Ray admitted during the episode that he felt Karen seemed more attracted to him while she was drinking.

She expressed that she still holds respect for Ray, with whom she shares 29-year-old daughter Rayvin. Ray is also the stepfather of Karen’s 38-year-old son, Brandon.

“He is the father of my children. I will never say anything against Ray,” she said, and also pointed out that no matter what happens in their marriage, she hopes they will be grandparents together some day.”

“Our friendship is going to last. This thing called marriage, I’m not sure if I believe in that anymore. Because a piece of paper seems to destroy what brought us together. And so I personally believe that Ray and I are the best of friends.”

She said Ray will need to “date” her if he hopes to fix their romance.

Karen Huger Discussed Making the ‘Best’ of Her Jail Time

On the podcast, she said while in jail, she had an “aha moment” and talked about her decision to go sober. “When I was inside, my creative juices started flowing. I think once you get sober, your brain just starts working again like it used to before any type of medication or alcohol. I just was awoke.” She added, “I made the best of my time.”

Karen astoundingly said that entering jail felt like “peace” because it represented “no more running or hiding, no more trying to pretend that the armor was all that there was.

Karen began serving jail time on February 26, 2025, after being convicted of driving under the influence and related traffic offenses. The case stemmed from a March 19, 2024, crash near her home in Potomac, Maryland, where she drove her Maserati into a median and off the road. Police arrested her, and footage from their body cameras later became widely publicized.

The socialite ultimately served about six months and was released in September 2025. She later publicly discussed alcohol addiction, treatment, and leading Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings while incarcerated.

Karen Huger’s Memoir Comes Out in 2027

Karen announced she plans to release a memoir which is set for release at some point in 2027. She said she will share more in the book about her journey.