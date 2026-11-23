Although Bravo has yet to officially confirm a season 4 renewal for “The Valley,” the cast has been dropping hints on social media that filming is underway. One name that has been generating plenty of buzz for the upcoming season is “Vanderpump Rules” star , who could potentially make his debut.

Whether Sandoval makes a brief cameo or takes on a bigger role remains unclear, but the reality TV star himself appeared to hint that it could be in the works.

Tom Sandoval Hints at Filming ‘The Valley’ Season 4

Getty Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz attend the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Tom Sandoval spoke to TMZ on November 18, where he offered a telling response when asked about potentially joining season 4 of “The Valley.” His brief answer seemed to suggest that he may have filmed for the upcoming season, although it’s unclear whether he’ll make a cameo, appear in a friend role, or take on a larger role.

When Sandoval was asked about attending recent Halloween party, he confirmed that he was there, saying, “Well, I definitely was there.” Asked to confirm whether he filmed for the show, he admitted, “And I’ll give it a probably, probably did.”

As a follow-up question, TMZ asked Sandoval if he could see himself on the show and getting along with the cast, to which he responded, “Yeah. I think so. I mean, it’s been enough time. I feel like I could come back. … I’m ready.”

“The Valley” is a spinoff of Sandoval’s “Vanderpump Rules,” and follows the lives of former VPR stars, including Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, as they take on marriage, relationships, and raising kids. Cartwright’s estranged husband, Jax Taylor, was also a part of the show before announcing his departure after season 2. Over time, the show has brought in more familiar VPR stars to main cast member roles, including Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent, both of whom are likely to return to season 4.

Sandoval Admits He’s ‘Cool’ With Most Cast Members on ‘The Valley’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: James Mae, Co-Founder Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval attend The Garage Sale featuring James Mae and Friend presented by Good Times at Davey Wayne’s on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for James Mae )

Although fans remain divided as to whether they want to see Sandoval back on their screens, he does have relationships with many of the cast members already, including a close friendship with his former VPR co-star and business partner, Schwartz.

Speaking to Us Weekly in September about the possibility of joining the show, Sandoval said, “I mean, I think I would be open to it. I think I’d be open to it.”

He also said that he was “cool” with most of the show’s cast members: “I would say Zack [Wickham], Jesse [Lally], Jason [Caperna], Janet [Caperna], Luke [Broderick], Schwartz, obviously. Yeah, Jasmine [Goode].” He then added, “I’m cool with all of them. You just don’t see me around a lot because at this point, you know, I like my privacy.”

Most recently, Kent shared on an October episode of her “Untraditionally Lala” podcast that she and Sandoval have a cordial relationship. “Do I get along with him? Yes. I mean, I would. Are we texting each other? No. Are we calling each other? No,” . “Has he appeared at things I’m at? Yes. And I’m not unkind to him…He seemed like he was in a very good space, which is great.”