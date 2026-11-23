Former “Don’t Be Tardy” and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak is opening up about her daughter Brielle Biermann’s recent wedding to former professional baseball player Billy Seidl.

Kim Zolciak Calls Brielle Briermann’s Wedding ‘Perfect’

Getty Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum was seen at the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, on November 22 along with her son Kash Biermann and her boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz.

Per Page Six, while speaking to a paparazzi, she was asked about Brielle’s wedding. “It was perfect,” she began. “Yes, it was beautiful.” After that, Zolciak was asked if she’d delivered a toast at the wedding.

“Of course I did,” the former Bravo star said. “It was great.” Mowitz then chimed in to support his girlfriend, saying, “She killed it,” as he walked slightly ahead of the reporter,” leading the RHOA alum to say, “Thank’s baby.”

The paparazzi then asked Zolciak to name her favorite aspect of Brielle’s wedding, as well as the preparation.

She responded, “It was all a dream. It was all a dream for sure.” Then the topic of her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, came up when the reporter asked whether anything felt missing from her daughter’s special day given his absence.

“No,” Zolciak responded.

Brielle Biermann Tied The Knot in Naples

Getty Brielle Biermann

The wedding between Brielle and Seidl’s took place on November 21 in Naples, Florida. She announced to the world that she was officially married in an Instagram video of them standing on the beach, with her in her beautiful wedding dress and him in a classic black suit.

Brielle captioned the video, “Mrs. Seidl. The couple received a ton of support for the post.

“In the midst of all the chaos, I’m glad Brielle found her happiness and had the ceremony she deserves,” said one person.

Her sister, Ariana Biermann, responded, “I’m crying. I love you so much.” Her friend, Reginae Carter, said, “My baby. So happy for ya’ll.”

Gia Giudice wrote, “Beautiful. So, so stunning!! So happy for you both.” Kyle Richards also “liked” the post on social media.

The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Also Recently Spoke About Establishing Her Own Identity

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Brielle will compete on the upcoming “Next Generation” of “Celebrity Weakest Link” on Fox. Ahead of the episode, she spoke to Us Weekly about remaining outside of Zolciak’s shadow.

“I definitely want to be my own person. I think that was kind of the theme here today with everybody,” she said.

“I want people to remember that and know that I have my own identity. So I’m trying to be more conscientious about those types of shows or opportunities and decisions going forward so that way I can really branch out and be my own person.”

From there, the outlet asked Brielle what she’d learned after growing up on “Don’t Be Tardy.”

According to her, “I think resilience and being a survivor. You can go through and grow through anything. So nothing ever knocks me down. I’ve been to hell and back many times — as people can read. And here I am.”

Brielle’s episode of “Celebrity Weakest Link” will air on Fox on November 23.